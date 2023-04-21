Hawke’s Bay equestrian team wins national title

The Hawke’s Bay Area Pony Club Eventing Team (from left): Lucy Robinson (Roo Baloo), Anna Devescovi (Dark Secret), Charlotte Harding (Riverview Memphis), Madison Fitness (Damarlie), Carmen Mitchell (Ricker Ridge Parkour), Emily Marett (Nigella Warrior), Brittany Tilson (coach) with Charli (mascot) and Carys McCrory (Nemesis). Photo / Supplied

There were just two riders left to complete the showjumping round of the New Zealand Pony Club Association Eventing Championship held in Taupō last weekend.

Those riders were members of the Hawke’s Bay Area Pony Club (HBAPC) Eventing Team. The rest of the team had gone clear, and they knew they were in the lead.

The first rider went clear. The rest of the team, along with supporters and family members, held their breath as the last rider entered the ring.

Minutes later, cheers erupted as the rider held her nerve and went clear.

For the first time in 51 years, Hawke’s Bay had won the New Zealand Pony Club Association Eventing Championship.

The team was made up of six riders across three levels - Carys McCrory (captain) and Emily Marett in A1, Madison Fitness and Carmen Mitchell in DC and Anna Devescovi and Lucy Robinson, with Charlotte Harding (reserve) in MT.

They, along with 14 other teams, had competed over three days in dressage, cross-country and showjumping.

Team coach Brittany Tilson said the win was a credit to the girls, who had all put in a lot of hard work over the past few seasons.

“I’ve coached a lot of them in various teams over the years, so I was incredibly proud of them,” Tilson said.

“Being able to help them through difficulties and seeing the reward that process achieved was pretty cool.

“It was very emotional when they won. I cried. It was a very special moment.”

Team managers Shona MacLeod and Lysbeth McCrory were also very proud of the team.

The girls knew they held the overnight lead going into the showjumping round.

“All the girls rode beautifully in dressage, and the top four riders were all clear, XC and SJ, which meant we won by a clear margin after a nail-biting few days of competition. The girls handled the pressure of being overnight leaders after XC and supported each other so well,” McCrory said.

MacLeod said she was so proud of the girls.

“The way the girls kept their composure was amazing. The riders have been aiming for this for years. It takes commitment and a lot of eventing throughout the season. It’s a massive achievement,” MacLeod said.

As well as winning the overall Perpetual Challenge Cup, they also won the Team Management Award.

“We were really proud to win the Team Management Award. It’s really special, because it is judged on the way you care for and present your horses, yards and campsite and on how we all present and conduct ourselves. It’s so cool to win this. These girls are amazing ambassadors for Hawke’s Bay.”

The winning didn’t stop there. Marett also won the New Zealand Horse Society A1 Challenge Cup and Fitness won the Dorothy Campbell Trophy.

At the skit night, team captain McCrory, who is a member of the Equestrian Sports New Zealand Talent ID Squad, on behalf of the Hawke’s Bay equestrian family, thanked New Zealand Equestrian and the many people who had supported them after the cyclone.

None of the girls were directly impacted, but they all had friends who had lost everything, including horses and ponies.

MacLeod said the support for Hawke’s Bay throughout the competition, held at Taupō’s National Equestrian Centre from April 13-16, was incredible.

“We had genuine and beautiful support.”

The team is grateful to Clare from Forbes & Co for the assistance with team covers, and to the HBAPC for its tremendous support.