Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Environment Centre's call for aid gets more urgent

3 minutes to read
Sarah Walker, Environment Centre co-chair and trustee Sarah Walker, left, with Sustaining Hawke's Bay Trust CEO and Enviroment Centre manager Emma Horgan, right. Photo / NZME

Sarah Walker, Environment Centre co-chair and trustee Sarah Walker, left, with Sustaining Hawke's Bay Trust CEO and Enviroment Centre manager Emma Horgan, right. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

A call for aid from Hawke's Bay Environment Centre is growing more urgent as the deadline for them to vacate their current premises approaches.

Hawke's Bay Environment Centre is relocating from its base of operations

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.