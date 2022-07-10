Hawke's Bay Environment Centre's call for aid gets more urgent

Sarah Walker, Environment Centre co-chair and trustee Sarah Walker, left, with Sustaining Hawke's Bay Trust CEO and Enviroment Centre manager Emma Horgan, right. Photo / NZME

A call for aid from Hawke's Bay Environment Centre is growing more urgent as the deadline for them to vacate their current premises approaches.

Hawke's Bay Environment Centre is relocating from its base of operations in The Tremains Community Hub building on August 1 after being given notice several months earlier that the building would be demolished.

The Environment Centre has reiterated the urgency of its efforts to fundraise $250,000 to operate over the next year.

Of that, $100,000 is intended for the building lease and outgoings and $150,000 is for three new employees to provide recycling and climate change action education and behavioural change advice.

Emma Horgan-Heke, chief executive for charity Sustaining Hawke's Bay Trust, said that so far they have raised over $13,000.

"We got about $9100 with the email that we sent out, plus the almost $5000 on Givealittle now," Horgan-Heke said.

She said they had also been approached by a business that was prepared to donate a percentage of its profits to the Environment Centre for the month of July.

"It's 5 per cent of their revenue over the next four weeks and they're wanting to challenge other businesses to jump on and do that."

She said they were continuing conversations with councils about funding as well, but they hadn't reached anything conclusive yet.

She said they will take a look at what the Environment Centres' options are and make a decision based on funding by the end of this week.

She said Covid had made them short-staffed, but they were managing to stay open.

"We're getting lots of comments of support. Not everyone can help because of financial situations, but they've been supportive and are sharing it as much as possible."

At the moment the specialist recycling service offered by the Environment Centre receives no funding.

"If we do not raise the funds in the next few weeks for our new premises, we will have to close the centre and specialist recycling service," Horgan-Heke said.

She said that as part of the Environment Centre's Strategic Plan developed this year, they wanted to find a location for two years and then eventually collaborate on a shared premises with partners.

"We want to find a short-term place for two years, but our long-term vision within that strategy is to work with partners on a shared premises of some sort where we've all got the same vision for the environment and climate."

"We just need to get ourselves organised with the two years in-between and look to what that looks like."

She said they also plan to grow funding streams so they can do more and are not so dependent on grants.

She said it is the third time in four years that the Environment Centre has had to move locations, the previous occasions being due to space or funding reasons.

The Givealittle page to donate to Environment Centre Hawke's Bay can be found at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/we-need-your-help-to-move-premises-and-keep.