Water levels rising along the river in Marewa on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has woken up to a wet public holiday with warnings in place for potential surface flooding and slips, and people advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Fire services were called to a flooding incident at a property in Onekawa about 8am on Monday morning but, upon arrival, the owner did not require further assistance.

Almost 40mm of rain had fallen around the Napier area by 9am, according to Metservice.

Napier has been hit hard by rain to bring in the public holiday for Waitangi Day. Photo / Warren Buckland

"A slow-moving front continues to affect the North Island today, bringing further periods of heavy rain to eastern and northern areas," a Metservice warning read.

There is a heavy rain warning in place for Hawke's Bay north of Napier which is currently in place until 5pm on Monday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," the warning read.

While there is no warning in place for and south of Napier, Metservice has advised "rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria" and people should keep up to date with the latest warnings.

Water levels are rising in Marewa. Photo / Warren Buckland

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging people to take extra care on the roads in Hawke's Bay on Monday due to heavy rain.

Waka Kotahi Regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin urged motorists to drive to the conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and there is a chance we may need to close some roads due to flooding and slips," she said.

"Watch out for unexpected hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, potholes, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility."

You can check the Waka Kotahi travel information site journeys.nzta.govt.nz for latest updates on road closures.