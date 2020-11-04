Hawke's Bay dog in the running to be New Zealand's Top Office Dog

Lola is the office dog at Hawke's Bay business Helluva Painter. Photo / Supplied

Lola the office dog from Helluva Painter is in the running for Frog Recruitment Top Office Dog awards.

More than 240 'working' dogs have been nominated for the top prize.

Competition judge, Jane Kennelly from Frog Recruitment said Lola's entry caught the judges' attention.

"We understand that Lola has this amazing ability to make people smile.

"At work she brings us all so much joy, the tradesmen can't help but dote on her. She sits, snuggles, and does the best high fives!

"She's amazing with young children, and has been a support dog for her owner through some tough times," she said.

Kennelly said the criteria was widened this year to include dogs working from home, an addition which proved popular amongst workers in a year when working from home has become more common.

She said 383 dog owners were surveyed and 54 per cent of owners said their dog is a key reason they want to work from home "because their hairy colleagues helped their mental wellbeing."

Donnelly said when workers had to work from home, adapting and readapting to a changing work environment was stressful.

Their research found a sharp rise in employee burnout with more than 64 per cent feeling more burnt out at work than they did prior to the lockdown.

"But there is much research to highlight the impressive impact a four-legged friend can have on workplace wellbeing - and more recently, on the mental health of the WFH workforce.

Dogs in the office or home office bring positive benefits including improving morale, reducing absenteeism and stress-related illnesses and improving employees' mental health she said.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday November 10 via Zoom in what Frog Recruitment believes will be the largest video meeting in the world attended by canines.

The winning Top Office Dog will have demonstrated a commitment to improving the work lives of their human colleagues.

There will also be winners in the Top Dog with a Job and People's Choice categories.

Judging took place with representatives from sponsors PETstock, Frog Recruitment and Senior Sergeant PC Pedersen, Officer in Charge of the Police Dog Section, Tamaki Makaurau.

This year's prize package includes a NZ Top Office Dog trophy for each category winner.