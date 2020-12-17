Hawke's Bay doctor David Shipp remembered

The late Hawke's Bay Dr David Shipp is fondly remembered as treating everyone with respect. Photo / Supplied

Obituary : David John Shipp. ( 15.7.1948 – 29.8.2020.)



(MBChB ( Otago) FRANZCR ( Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists )

David was born in Chesham, England in 1948 and he schooled in Hampshire and Sussex where he played rugby and cricket while his parents lived in Africa. His father flew for West African Airways Corporation.

In 1961, David's family immigrated to Nelson where he attended Nelson College. He then went on to study medicine at Otago University, graduating with an MBChB in 1972. It was at university that he met Kim and they married in 1971. Within 10 years they had three children; Mai, Lan and Peter.

He spent 2 years as a House Surgeon in Hasting Memorial Hospital in 1973-74. This stay in Hawke's Bay subsequently lured him back to settle here for good.

In the years 1975- 77 David trained in Diagnostic Radiology in Christchurch Hospital. After obtaining his Fellowship he sub-specialised at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California.

He then locumed in Australia before returning as a Consultant Radiologist to Hawke's Bay Hospital in 1979. Subsequently, he joined the private practice with Drs Nathan and Vaughan. This practice eventually morphed to be Hawkes Bay Radiology and today is part of the TRG Imaging Group.

David served a stint as Head of Radiology in HB Hospital as well as Clinical Director in TRG.



He was always calm, collected and down to earth. He was sociable and was always fun to be with. He always had something relevant and humorous to share at any party table. He treated everyone with respect and friendliness. He was the perfect gentleman.

Outside of work, David had a busy "community life".

He was on the Board of Trustees of Arthur Miller Primary School where his children schooled. He was also on the committee in the Greendale Swimming Club where Peter excelled.

A lifelong and loyal Rotarian, David served time as President ( 1997/98) and Sergeant of the Napier Rotary Club. He championed the Rotary fundraising at the Annual Mission Concerts from its inception in 1993. In 2009, he was made a Paul Harris Fellow, the highest Rotarian award.

He spearheaded the introduction of Breast Imaging Service to Hawkes Bay in the mid 1980s. This started off with public fundraising for a mammographic machine in the hospital. This service became available in private from 1990.

David was always a "man with a project". Upon retirement in January 2014, he completed his research and writeup of his family tree. This required a couple of fact-gathering trips to the UK. He also embarked on writing a "History of Hawkes Bay Radiology", which was privately published in 2018.

He studied up and then became a volunteer guide for the Art Deco Trust, taking small groups on Art Deco Tours. Even in his last months, David had energy and interest in the visionary work of the Rotary Club to provide a Radiation-Oncology Lounge for patients.

David was larger than life in terms of what he accomplished in his lifetime.

He was a faithful husband, father and grandfather; a loyal friend and colleague and certainly a great friend of the Hawke's Bay Community.

( A Celebration of David's life was held at Napier War Memorial Centre on 13.12.2020)