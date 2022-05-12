Hawke's Bay DHB fund adult dental service in Wairoa for a year

Adults in Wairoa who have not had a local dentist for two years will now be able to access dental care for a year while a more permanent solution is sought after. Photo / NZME

Wairoa's dental deficit will be alleviated with a temporary dental service for adults for the next year.

Wairoa has been without a dentist that services adults since 2020, with the only community dental clinic for tamariki and rangatahi under 18.

The next nearest clinics for adults were nearly 100 kilometres away in Gisborne or Napier.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board has funded a locum dental service in Wairoa for a minimum of 40 Saturdays until June 2023 until a more permanent solution is found.

HBDHB executive director planning and funding Emma Foster said the DHB had been working with local Māori leaders, the Wairoa Community Partnership Implementation Group and other health providers to find a solution to the lack of dental providers.

"The absence of adult dental care in the town has been a financial and physical burden for Wairoa whānau and we have been working hard to find a solution that meets the needs of the people and lifts the wellbeing of the community."

She said Kahungunu Executive would lead the delivery of the dental service in collaboration with the DHB's Community Oral Health Service and the locum dentists.

"Kahungunu Executive was the nominated provider by the Wairoa Māori leaders and will soon be informing the community of the booking process for upcoming appointments expected to start end of May."

General manager of Kahungunu Executive Sarah Paku said her team was excited to be a part of the initiative and the work of many people has enabled it to be rolled out.

"Our whānau need local access to oral and dental health care. Having to take time off work and travel out of town for dental care is not sustainable from a financial, employment or cost perspective."

She said there will be a fee because the Government does not fund dental treatment for adults, but they are hoping to provide the service at a reduced rate.

Wairoa Mayor and chairman of the Wairoa Community Partnership Governance Group Craig Little said this medium-term option will meet demand while permanent adult dental care in Wairoa is worked on.

"We do not want to lose momentum and this service enables us to continue to provide dental/oral health care."

"From the Hawke's Bay District Health Board and Wairoa Community Partnership Group to the local providers, iwi, health staff and other local organisations, this has been a true community effort. This is a further demonstration of Wairoa's community leading the way, with support from iwi and agencies, to find solutions for our unique challenges."

Foster said the community requested a low cost, whānau oral health service when surveyed during the Tō Waha event in January.

Tō Waha was a free dental clinic for patients over 18 developed by Hawke's Bay DHB, Ngāti Kahungunu and the Wairoa community partnership group that ran from January 17-22 in Wairoa.

Volunteer dentists and community workers filled 307 dental appointments, resulting in 677 dental treatments.