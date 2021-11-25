Hawke's Bay cricket preview: Replay of summer final this weekend

Christian Leopard pictured after his second successive century for Napier Tech against Central Hawke's Bay in the March 50 overs final at Nelson Park, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A repeat of last year's MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup final is the highlight matchup of round three of the premier men's 50-over cricket competition on Saturday.

Central Hawke's Bay won the overall HB Challenge Cup as regular season champions last season, but were defeated by Napier Tech in the final at Nelson Park in Napier.

Tech batsman Christian Leopard carried his side that day with an innings of 161, and he's in fine fettle again after scoring an unbeaten 108 off 94 balls against Havelock North in Tech's seven-wicket win last weekend.

Central had to work hard for their win against Cornwall in Ongaonga last Saturday.

They made 217 then bowled Cornwall out just six runs shy of that total with three balls remaining in the second innings.

Napier Old Boys Marist are the other unbeaten side so far and they will defend that perfect record against Havelock North at Nelson Park.

Taradale and Cornwall will both be looking for their first win in their match at Taradale Park, with all matches starting at 11am.

With the first round of the 50-over competition rained out, this second clutch of games will allow clubs to stake their early claims for the MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup before their focus shifts to the Murray McKearney Memorial Cup Twenty20 competition over the next two weeks.

The pick of Saturday's Division One matches (all at 12.30) sees Hastings Boys' High School's First XI host the undefeated Cornwall Seniors.

Cornwall's Josh Hannan is the competition's leading wicket taker on 12 through four rounds (one rained out), and he will be looking to shut the high school's top order down early.

One of those key batsmen is Koji Hardgrave Abe who made 116 not out last weekend against Havelock North.

The division's other undefeated side is the Napier Boys' High School First XI – they host Havelock North Seniors, who are still hunting their first win.

St John's First XI will also be looking to get off the mark in their game against Sher-E-Punjab at Frimley Park.

The other game sees Lindisfarne's First XI host Taradale.

Hawke's Bay's best talents will be out of town this weekend though for the beginning of the Super Smash national Twenty20 competition.

The Central Stags and Hinds will both play their first games in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon against the Otago Volts and Sparks in a doubleheader.

The Stags will be without Hawke's Bay spinner Ajaz Patel who is on national duty with the Black Caps in their test series in India.