Hawke's Bay cricket on holiday after Stags visit

The crowd was small but keen on Saturday at McLean Park for the Central Stags v Otago Volts T20 match. Photo / Paul Taylor

Club cricket in Hawke's Bay is done for 2021 following round four of the Premier men's 50-over MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup on Saturday.

Napier Tech enter the holiday break on top of the ladder after beating Cornwall at Cornwall Park to remain unbeaten on the season.

Cornwall posted 211 runs in the first innings but had no answer for Tech's devastating opening batting partnership.

Craig Findlay blitzed 120 runs off just 70 balls to take the game away from Cornwall, while Matt Edmondson chipped in with 51 runs of his own as Napier chased down the total in the 28th over.

The defending champions are in ominous form almost halfway through the round-robin, but Central Hawke's Bay should be right there with them come finals time.

They also won away from home on Saturday, defeating Napier Old Boys' Marist by 38 runs at Nelson Park.

Angus Schaw top-scored with 55 as Central were bowled out for 176.

The Hawke's Bay captain was just as effective with the ball, picking up four wickets as his team held Marist to 138 runs in the second innings.

Havelock North are equal with them on the table, with both sides claiming two wins from their three games so far.

The Villagers had no trouble defeating a winless Taradale side at Anderson Park, rolling the struggling visitors for just 58 runs in the 29th over of the first innings.

Havelock North only lost one wicket as they easily surpassed that total inside 17 overs.

Hawke's Bay cricket fans were also treated to a domestic Twenty20 Super Smash doubleheader at McLean Park on Saturday.

In the first game, the Central Hinds struggled to a score of 75 in the first innings before the Otago Sparks cruised to victory in 14 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Stags fast bowler Doug Bracewell takes the wicket of Otago Volts batter Llew Johnson. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Central Stags side featuring Hawke's Bay stars Bayley Wiggins, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Blair Tickner and Jayden Lennox put on a better show for the home fans with a 53-run victory.