Hawke's Bay cricket: Napier Tech T20 side eyes title, rep side back in action

Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw bats in a record-equalling 89th match against Taranaki at Nelson Park. Schaw enters his 90th match this weekend. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier Tech can secure the Indigo HB Women's Premier League title on Friday on what will be a busy evening for top-grade Twenty20 cricket in Hawke's Bay.

They take on hosts Havelock North at Anderson Park (first ball at 5.30pm) knowing a third straight win in the league will give them an unassailable lead in the competition with two rounds to go.

Conversely, if Havelock get the win they could draw level with Tech on two wins and a loss after four rounds of play.

Tech won the reverse fixture at Nelson Park in November by 30 runs.

Taradale, who are yet to register a win, have the bye this week.

Their premier men's side will be in action hosting Napier Tech at Taradale Park in round three of the Murray McKearney Memorial Cup Twenty20 competition.

Both teams picked up wins in their opening games in November and will be keen to carry some momentum into next Friday's games before the competition pauses until January 14.

Havelock North are also out for their second win as they head to Ongaonga to play Central Hawke's Bay.

In the other game Cornwall and Napier Old Boys' Marist will both want to bounce back from opening losses last month when they meet at Cornwall Park.

All matches begin at 5pm.

Hawke's Bay's representative men's team are also in action this weekend with an away fixture in the Furlong Cup over Saturday and Sunday.

They will travel to Masterton to play Wairarapa at Queen Elizabeth Park as their defence of the prized two-day trophy continues.

Hawke's Bay opened their campaign with a win over Taranaki in October, while Wairarapa lost to Manawatū in their only game so far.