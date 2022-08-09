Beer at an Auckland craft beer festival that is now headed for an an anchor spot in Napier during FAWC in November. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay's Food and Wine Classic, marketed as FAWC, is branching out among the beverages with a beer festival on a Napier sports field.

The Hawke's Bay Craft Beer and Food Festival will be held at Tremain Field, Park Island, on November 12 – a Saturday afternoon and the second-to-last day of the annual Hawke's Bay Tourism promotion, first run in 2012 and this year set to again span 10 days, on November 4-13.

From the producers of the Auckland and Dunedin Craft Beer and Food festivals, it is being "positioned as an anchor event" for FAWC in the hope of attracting more than 3000 attendees to what is billed as the "lush" surrounds of the sports park – "creating a celebration of deliciousness by pairing Kiwi and locally produced craft beer, wine, spirits and food with some of New Zealand's top live entertainment."

Entertainment will include headline performances from funk and soul outfit Sola Rosa and singer-songwriter, comedian and television presenter Anika Moa, along with local singer and songwriter Scarlett Eden. More acts are yet to be announced.

Led by brewery partners Behemoth and Emerson's, the event will bring together a large number of breweries, distilleries, vineyards and artisanal food providers from throughout New Zealand to create what promoters expect will be a "world-class festival atmosphere that's suitable for the whole family."

Festival director Jason Schroeder said: "We have the proven formula for creating an occasion that encourages fun and discovery. We can't wait to bring a winning flavour to Napier with a Hawke's Bay twist."

A wide range of New Zealand's best beverage providers are already confirmed to show, with a first-release vendor line-up of Alchemist Mixology, Behemoth Brewing Company, Cardrona Distillery, Fortune Favours, Good George Brewing, LWF Distilling, Parrotdog Brewing, Urbanaut Brewing Company, Brave Brewing Co., Giant Brewing, Saddle Hill Brewery and Distillery, Emersons, Zeffer Cider, Three Wise Birds Cider, Zeelandt Brewery.

Tickets are available from Moshtix and go on sale on Friday, with more information available at craftbeerfestivals.co.nz