Covid 19 vaccinations for children are available from Monday, January 17. Photo / Getty

Hawke's Bay children aged between five and 11 can now be protected against Covid by being vaccinated with a child (paediatric) dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



Hawke's Bay DHB Covid Vaccination Senior Responsible Officer Chris Mckenna said the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is a lower dose.

"And (a) smaller volume than the adult dose, with tamariki needing two doses of the vaccine at least eight weeks apart to be fully protected from Covid-19.



"The interval between doses can be shortened to a minimum of 21 days if needed, for example if a child is starting treatment with immunosuppressants."



Mrs McKenna said vaccinators had been undertaking additional training, which included education with parents/caregivers as well as the consent process.



"When attending a child vaccine clinic, both adults and children can ask as many questions as they like. We know most questions will be about the side effects.



"The lower dose of the vaccine chosen for tamariki in New Zealand was based on a trial which showed it was safe and had few side effects in this age group, with the most common side effects mild and lasting for one or two days.

"I encourage parents and caregivers to learn more about the child vaccine on the www.covid-19.govt.nz website.

''They can also speak with their General Practitioner or a Covid vaccine provider about the vaccine, or call the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800-28-29-26, available seven days between 8am and 8pm."



Child (5 to 11-year-old) vaccine clinics beginning week of January 17.

HASTINGS

By appointment *enrolled patients only

Hastings Health Centre: Monday January 17 to Friday January 21 between 2.30pm and 5pm upstairs. Phone: (06) 873-8999.

Totara Health, Nelson Street. Ph: (06) 873-0101.

Unichem Russell Street: Walk-in Saturday January 22 and Sunday January 23, 9:30am to 5:30pm. Phone (06) 878-8123.

Walk-in or Drive-in (no booking needed)

Flaxmere Pharmacy: Walk-in Monday January 17 to Friday January 21, 9am to 11:45am and 2pm to 5pm.

Totara Health, Flaxmere: Drive-in between 10am and 3pm, daily

NAPIER

By appointment *enrolled patients only

Carlyle Medical Centre: Phone (06) 835-3720 to book. Clinics held on Tuesday January 18 and Thursday January 20, 3pm - 5pm.

The Doctors Napier: Tuesday January 18, 9.30am -12pm and 2pm-4.30pm, Wednesday January 19, 2pm-4.30pm. Phone (06) 835-4696.

The Doctors Greenmeadows: Tuesday January 18, 2pm and 4.30pm. Phone: (06) 844-6277.

Walk-in or Drive-in (no booking needed)

Whitmore Park: Drive-in Thursday January 20, 9.30am – 6.30pm.



CENTRAL HAWKE'S BAY

By appointment

Unichem Waipukurau: Monday January 17 to Thursday January 20, 10am -12noon, 2pm - 5pm. Phone (06) 858-8060 to book.

Tuki Tuki Medical: Saturday January 22 and Sunday January 23, 12.30pm - 3.30pm. Make a booking at www.bookmyvaccine.nz

WAIROA

Walk-in

Queen Street Practice, Wairoa: Monday January 17 to Friday January 21 , 9am - 4:45pm



Drive-in or walk-in clinics are advertised weekly. Appointment options for dates and times that suit individuals are available via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling your general practice to enquire about vaccinations.