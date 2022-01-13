People flouting mask rules in Hawke's Bay are among those who have been dealt with by police for flouting Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / Getty

People flouting mask rules in Hawke's Bay are among those who have been dealt with by police for flouting Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / Getty

Two men allegedly refusing to wear masks during incidents at The Warehouse Napier and Napier Police Station have been dealt with by police with one man charged with a criminal offence.

Police and WorkSafe have been tasked with enforcing Covid-19 restrictions in Hawke's Bay and have been kept busy with callouts and reports of people flouting the rules.

On Thursday morning, about 10.35am, police were called to The Warehouse Napier following reports a man was refusing to wear a mask and was acting disorderly.

Police attended and spoke to the man who was issued with a trespass notice.

While statistics are not yet available regarding the number of Covid-19 related prosecutions in Hawke's Bay, a 47-year-old Napier man has been charged with failing to comply with Public Health Response Act for failure to comply with face covering rules on premises. He will next appear in court on January 27.

Police confirmed that charge related to an incident at Napier Police Station on December 12, and the man was also charged with trespass.

Meanwhile, WorkSafe inspectors are authorised enforcement officers under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, and enforce Covid-19 rules for workplaces.

WorkSafe has received a growing number of reports of businesses allegedly breaching rules in Hawke's Bay.

There were 36 alleged breaches reported to WorkSafe in Hawke's Bay between December 3 and December 23. The latest figures for the past three weeks will be updated on Friday.

WorkSafe inspectors largely take an education-first approach but can also take enforcement action, if required changes aren't made at a business.

In December, WorkSafe New Zealand fined an Auckland business $12,000 for failing to comply with its responsibilities under the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

Oliver MMA, a martial arts and fitness centre in Auckland, had knowingly allowed unvaccinated staff to carry out work.

It was the first Covid-related financial penalty handed out by WorkSafe since New Zealand moved to the COVID-19 Protection Framework.