Hawke's Bay community leader shaves for cancer six years in a row

This year's head shave has raised $6000.

If it's true your hair thickens each time you cut it, Sukhdeep Singh should have a full head of locks by now.

This is the sixth year Sukhdeep, who is president of the Hawke's Bay Multicultural Association, has shaved his head to raise money for the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society; and this year, he persuaded four friends to join him.

"This is special and has become a multicultural event. My work colleague Tessa and her two sons Nade and Blake, plus friends from Indonesian and Indian communities joined me," he says.

Tessa says many of her friends and family have been affected by cancer.

"It can touch any of us at any time," she says.

Kami Bay-Indonesian Community hosted the event, which has so far raised $6000.

"We are No. 1 in the country in the business category and all funds will go to our local HB Cancer Society," Sukhdeep says.

He already has friends, including seven children, lined up for next year. Sukhdeep was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2015, and says it's important for people to talk about health issues, regardless of their cultural background.

"I didn't share this with anyone as I felt there would be a stigma attached to it. Due to cultural barriers, some ethnic community members do not feel comfortable telling others, including their friends and extended family."

During his illness Sukhdeep received the support of the Cancer Society and sees his fundraising efforts as a way of giving back.

"I received massive support from the Cancer Society. They were amazing and helped me immensely, especially when it came to telling my friends, family and colleagues," he says.

"Cancer can affect anyone — all ages, genders, ethnicities, cultures, religions, nationalities and races. There is a lot of support available, and no one needs to go through this fight alone."

Sukhdeep works as a banker for ANZ, which has been the principal sponsor for the charity for the past 31 years. He says his friends and family were supportive, but understands some communities may feel shame — "some may even feel rejection".

"I hope to spread the message to their communities through them, and this head shave helps our ethnic communities change their mindset about cancer and be open to asking for help."

Indonesian community leader Dwi Wangsawidjaja says her motivations for shaving her head lay in her desire to show love, support and solidarity to those affected by cancer. Sukhdeep is also shaving his head for a friend.

"I am also showing support to my dear friend Debbie, who is going through chemotherapy in Wellington Hospital and lost her hair last week."

The Covid-19 Delta lockdown forced the Cancer Society to cancel its Daffodil Day street appeal, and had a significant impact on the charity's biggest, annual fundraiser.

"This makes community fundraising efforts, like our head shave, all the more important."

■ To donate go to daffodilday.org.nz and click donate and search for "Fuzzy bulbs for daffodil day".