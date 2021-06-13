Hawke's Bay Community Choir celebrates first decade

The Hawke's Bay Community and Napier Gospel choirs join for a session.

Bass, tenor, alto and soprano were among the nearly 100 people who turned up and tuned in at the first singing session of the Hawke's Bay Community Choir 10 years ago.

Still going strong, the choir is celebrating the milestone with an open workshop for the public in a few weeks followed by a small concert for any family or friends.

"There will be a slice of birthday cake and a cuppa for afterwards," says original member Cathy Kingston.

Cathy says the choir was the brainchild of Ani Tylee, who had attended and enjoyed a choir session in Wellington. It was directed by Julian Raphael, a well-known musical director and song arranger.

"With the help of Julian and qualified musician and singer Chelsea Savaiinea, Ani organised a workshop. About 80 turned up at Clive School Hall for the day including me. It was very well received."

Cathy says since that original meeting, weekly choir sessions have been held at the Clive Community Hall, a convenient meeting place that attracts singers from the Napier and Hastings regions. Membership has fluctuated over the years, with sometimes about 40 people attending and about five-sixths of them women. Cathy says they are mostly mature members, but there are a few younger singers, including a teenager who goes along with her mother.

"She is a huge asset to the group and is very talented. She also accompanies us on piano. People come and go and we average around 30 people. We could accommodate plenty more, especially more males. The men that we do have are very regular attendees and are a great contribution to the sound."

The first half-hour of the one-and-a-half-hour weekly sessions are "fun, physical and vocal warmups".

"Then we sit in our vocal groups and either learn new songs in four parts, or sing our favourites and fine-tune them."

Cathy says the choir sings songs from all around the world, including in te reo Māori, English, African, Finnish and Japanese.

"We put the word on a screen for all to see — we don't need to be able to read music."

The aim of the Hawke's Bay Community Choir is to sing true to their slogan — "sing for joy".

"That is what we aim to do, and we do not do much in the way of performing."

The group sings annually at Christmas time at a rest home and takes part in a sing-fest with other choirs in the Hawke's Bay area every two years.

"That is a fun day, because we usually learn a massed song and all participating choirs perform their own 12-minute segment and then we all get to see what the other choirs in the district do. A commentator is present and gives us a critique of how we performed. It is not a competition."

Three years ago Ani and Chelsea left the choir after deciding they wanted to move on and pursue other interests and family commitments. Cathy says fortunately for them, Tevivi Daniel, who had been assisting and standing in for Chelsea, offered to take over.

"Tevivi is just a wonderful, talented young man. Tevivi himself has a beautiful tenor voice, and is very talented in finding the separate parts for us to sing in harmony. He plays piano, guitar and ukulele. He also has a great sense of humour."

During lockdown, Tevivi arranged for the group to have Zoom choir, with him leading it and displaying the words.

"Of course individually, we could only sing with Tevivi even though we could view the others taking part. This helped us all to keep the connection."

Cathy says a small team helps open up and heat the hall each week, display the words of the song, record the attendance and take and bank the money. There is a $5 cost for attendance.

"I have been in the choir since its beginning, I just love the variety of songs we sing and enjoy the company of people. It is a very friendly and welcoming group."

■ The Details:

What: HB Community Choir 10-year celebration

When: Saturday, July 3, 9.30am

Where: Clive Community Hall

Info: Open workshop for the public, cost $20. Small concert for family and friends in the afternoon for no charge.

Choir evenings are Thursday nights, 7pm-8.30pm during term time.

To register email sing4joy.nz@gmail.com