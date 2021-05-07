Hawke's Bay Club to allow women members after 158 years

Club members voted 89-25 in favour of allowing women to join. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says Hawke's Bay Club's decision to open its doors to women for the first time in 158 years is "long overdue".

The exclusive club, which was founded in 1863, offers membership-only access to a number of rooms and bars in the glamorous Marine Parade building in Napier.

But it has never previously allowed women to join the club.

After a meeting held at the club on Wednesday night, members voted 89-25 in favour of allowing women to join.

But Wise said the change in rules has been a long time coming.

"It's great that the Hawke's Bay Club has decided to open its doors to women members, but in my opinion it is long overdue.

"I would certainly encourage any women who are interested in becoming a member to contact the club to find out further information."

Hawke's Bay Club president Marc Nel, told Stuff the vote was a step towards "modernising" the club.

"It's about getting young families to engage with the club. We think the growth is going to come from the young people able to now join.

"There is no discrimination. There is no special membership for women and special membership for men. It's open."

A Napier lawyer who in 2012 refused to attend a Law Society Christmas do at the Hawke's Bay Club says she's pleased the club has finally allowed women to join as members.

Alison McEwan said the issue at the time was more with the Law Society for choosing a "sexist venue" rather than the club itself, but said the vote's outcome goes some way to reflect modern society.

"In 2021, the rest of the country is contemplating contemporary issues around transgender, whether 'he' or 'she' should be used, but it's great that the Hawke's Bay Club has got to the point where females can become members," she said.

While the vote allowed women to become members, the process to make it through the doors isn't easy.

Members still have to be invited, proposed, seconded and go before the club committee.

Nel told Stuff female membership makes up 20 per cent of clubs around the country.

"It's a great step," he said. "We already have a number of people wanting to join and so on, but it's really about wanting to be a modern club rather than anything else."

The club's decision to allow women through its doors means the Nelson Club is the only remaining club in New Zealand that excludes women members.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she welcomed the decision.

"I hope that it means that the beautiful, heritage-listed building it's housed in will welcome everyone that comes through its doors," she said.

Hawke's Bay Today has approached the club for comment.