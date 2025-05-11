Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Taradale win crucial Nash Cup clash

It was Marist who eventually broke the deadlock, capitalising on a Taradale error.

A dropped pass on the right edge was snapped up by loose forward Will Tremain, who sprinted 50 metres to open the scoring and give the visitors a 7-0 lead.

The contest remained tight as Taradale looked to hit back, but handling errors and committed Marist defence kept them scoreless. Just before halftime, the home side finally struck, finding space down the right edge with Flynn Allen diving over in the corner to score. A successful conversion from the corner levelled the match 7-7 at the break.

Taradale carried that momentum into the second half, dominating territory and possession, but handling errors and ill-discipline continued to stifle their attack. They finally managed to string some passes together which exposed space down the left edge. Josh Combs finished the move, diving over to give Taradale their first lead of the game 14-7.

The momentum then swung in favour of the visitors. After Taradale conceded a penalty in front of the posts, Marist opted for the three points to narrow the gap.

Continued infringements saw Marist camped inside the 22, where they set up a lineout drive 5m out and surged close to the line. The pressure drew in Taradale’s defenders, opening up space on the left edge. Marist moved the ball through the hands to find Michael Beech, who dotted down to reclaim the lead at 17–14.

A pivotal moment came soon after when Marist’s Johnny Faleiva was shown a yellow card for a high tackle, reducing the visitors to 14 men. Taradale immediately opted for a penalty to level the scores at 17–17.

They made the most of the numerical advantage shortly after, punishing a misfired Marist lineout near their own line.

Hooker Dylan Gallien pounced on the overthrow and powered over for the match-winning try, putting Taradale ahead 22–17.

Marist mounted a late surge in search of a match-winner, but Taradale’s defence held firm in the dying stages to secure the win.

Taradale won’t have it easy in the final round.

Havelock North sprung the upset over Pirates at home over the weekend, CHB got the win over Clive, Hastings got a strong win over MAC while Tech were dominant in a win over Aotea.

Central Hawke’s Bay vs Clive

CHB head coach Rob Evans:

“We knew Clive would come down here and be tough opposition and they were. We are happy to get the five points that keeps us in the hunt for the top six. It was a good opportunity to get some players some game time that haven’t been in our team or been on the bench. We are looking forward to some key players returning for this week’s must-win against Hastings.”

Hastings vs MAC

Hastings head coach Jason Long:

“The game was a physical and close battle as always. MAC fought for the whole 80 minutes and held the ball for long periods at times. Daniel Stuart and Emil Crichton lead by example in the HRS pack, being physical in the carry and tackle, and controlling set piece well. Johnny Ika and Solomone Fono were dangerous for MAC and showed some magic touches. MAC dominated the breakdown and were awarded numerous penalties.”

Tech vs Aotea

Tech head coach Craig Wyllie:

“It was definitely a tough encounter, with Aotea bringing plenty of physicality, and they kept working hard for 80 minutes. Both teams were entertaining, with some excellent forward battles, and plenty of running rugby too. We knew we had to be patient, build pressure and take our opportunities, but it was also our defence in our red zone that was very pleasing, especially the first half. Seven of our 9 tries were from back play, but the work done up front and getting over the gain line was key to setting a platform for our backs.”

Havelock vs Pirates

Havelock head coach Adam Blake:

“Physical game from both teams. Proud of the way the boys dug in after giving up two quick tries and a yellow card. Pirates are a classy team, with some big ball runners, but our boys showed a ton of heart on defence and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Results:

Taradale 22 (Flynn Allen, Josh Combs, Dylan Gallien tries; Trinity Spooner-Neera 2 cons, pen) Napier Old Boys Marist 17 (Will Tremain, Michael Beech tries; Patrick Hedley 2 cons, pen).

Central Hawke’s Bay 36 (Dylan Mair (2), Zack Simpson (2), Dylan Wind tries; Tate Harte 3 cons, pen) Clive 5 (Petera Kahui try).

Hastings Rugby and Sports 38 (Sakopo Aho Ofa (2), Perez Malo (2), Daniel Toala, Aloese Aiolupotea tries; Oscar Sowman 4 cons) MAC 10 (Faafetai Osooso Onasei, Tom Iosefo tries).

Havelock North 28 (Cooper Flanders (2), Tony Lamborn, Oscar Ritchie tries; Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku 4 cons) Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 20 (Sean Morrison, Al Momoisea tries; Andrew Tauatevalu 2 cons, 2 pens).

Napier Technical 50 (Bogi Kikau (2), Isimeli Vono (2), Oliver Larbi, Tamati Samuels, Tyrone Chrystal, Jaziah Symons tries; Leighton Shaw 2 cons, Bogi Kahu 3 cons) Aotea 14 (Jahnique Whaitiri (2) tries; Hoera Stephenson 2 cons).