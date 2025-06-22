In his 50th appearance for the Mighty Maroons, powerful No 8 Mikaele Tapili, a former Samoa squad member, scored two tries and again proved he must be a serious contender for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies NPC squad. Substitute winger C.J. Mienie was lively and deserved his two tries. Former New Zealand Sevens rep Trinity Spooner-Neera, who played at centre, did well to convert seven of his team’s 10 tries in tricky, breezy conditions.

“It was good to give some young players the opportunity to understand the pressure involved at this level. We’re definitely heading in the right direction but at the same time, we don’t want to look too far ahead,” Taradale co-manager and club life member Paul Wise said.

While Napier Old Boys Marist (NOBM) fought back well in the second half, the damage was done by the halftime whistle. Halfback Te Kahika Thompson and openside flanker Will Tremain were the best of the hosts’ starters.

Player-coach Ellery Wilson and winger Kere Penetito provided quality impact off the subs bench at first five-eighth and wing respectively.

Napier Technical winger Elia Bari races away from the Havelock North defence during the Texans' 22-21 victory at Whitmore Park. Photo / Emma Rodger

Napier Technical kept their slim semifinal hopes alive with a 22-21 upset victory over Havelock North at Whitmore Park courtesy of a late penalty kick by first five-eighths Leighton Shaw. The victory was particularly memorable for lock Elijah Martin, who was playing his 150th match for the Texans, and vice-captain and halfback Tim Sciascia, who was playing his 50th.

Prop Tim Farrell was again inspirational in the Tech pack. Second five-eighth Tamati Samuels and winger Elia Bari were enterprising in the hosts’ backline.

“We were missing a few key players but our boys showed a lot of heart and determination. Our forwards were outstanding and our backs were solid on defence,” Havelock North head coach Adam Blake said.

Hooker Valentino Taito and loosies Tom Brock, Josh Leach and vice-captain Oscar Ritchie were tireless workers for the villagers.

Former All Blacks halfback Folau Fakatava scored two tries as Hastings Rugby and Sports fought back to secure a 29-29 draw with Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports at Tamatea Park on Friday. The Highlanders star took the field as a second-half replacement, after starting for Hastings in the previous week’s win against Havelock North.

“I love this team and it’s good to be back. Hastings was my first club in my first year out of school back in 2018,” Fakatava, 25, recalled.

“I might have to take those crucial conversions from now on,” Fakatava quipped, referring to first five-eighth Koby Deacon’s miss of a handy conversion attempt, which cost the visitors the win.

Deacon had earlier slotted three conversions and a penalty.

“We made too many errors in the first half and allowed Pirates to get too far ahead,” Hastings head coach Jason Long lamented afterwards.

“We made more than 10 errors when we needed to hold the ball. But I was proud of the boys’ defence and fightback in the second half,” Long said.

Hastings Rugby and Sports hooker Damarus Hokianga is sent flying by the Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports defence. Photo / Emma Rodger

While Fakatava was the best of the Hastings backs, openside flanker Jeriah Mua and tighthead prop Immanuel Naciva had high workrates in the visiting pack.

Pirate coach Zion Clarke said while his team was happy to bank three competition points, the hosts were again guilty of not being able to finish off a tight encounter.

“At the same time, it was always going to be hard stopping an All Black like Folau that close to the line.”

New openside flanker Drew Berg-McLean, lock Tiaki Fabish and centre Anaru Paenga-Morgan were the pick of the Pirate players. Clarke had every right to heap kudos on the second-half impact provided by 45-year-old former Magpies hooker Danny Logan who the day before captained his club’s division-three side.

Going into this coming weekend’s fifth round, all six teams are in semifinal contention. Sixth-placed Havelock North have to beat NOBM and hope Hastings beat Tech.

Long is confident his troops will take five points from their clash with the Texans.

Scorers:

Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 29 (Andrew Tauatevalu, Eneri McGrath, Al Momoisea, Chaz Heke, Charlie Nash tries; Sheridan Rangihuna 2 cons), Hastings Rugby and Sports 29 (Folau Fakatava (2), Eugene Sandilands, Jeriah Mua tries; Koby Deacon 3 cons, pen). HT: 19-14.

Taradale 64 (Mikaele Tapili (2), C.J. Mienie (2), Trinity Spooner-Neera, Josh Eden-Whaitiri, Josh Combs, Dylan Gallien, Izaiah Tuliau, Thomas Eden tries; Spooner-Neera 7 cons), Napier Old Boys Marist 49 (Tuilitaluai Faleiva (2), Te Kahika Thompson, Lee Moleli, Pio Mauga, Will Tremain, Kere Penitito tries; Elis Lewis 7 cons). HT: 33-14.

Napier Technical 22 (Donovan Mataira, Nik Patumaka, Manaaki Aranui tries; Leighton Shaw 2 cons, pen), Havelock North 21 (Lawson Gillies, Josh Leach tries; Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku 3 pens, con). HT: 14-11.

Standings: Taradale 20, Pirate 15, Hastings 11, NOBM 10, Tech 8, Havelock North 6.

– This article is provided courtesy of Hawke’s Bay Rugby