Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Napier Pirate and Taradale dominate Maddison Trophy clashes

“Last week we weren’t quite dialled in, we were forcing the pass and lacking patience at times, however this week we turned it around through strong set piece and not forcing the play,” Ryan said.

“Our first half was our best half of the season, going up against a strong Tech side with a big forward pack, our pack matched up well, especially at the breakdown. This allowed our halfback Dylan Ramsay to get quick clean ball, putting us on the front foot.

“We were using a new 9-10 combo with Ramsay and Izaiah ‘Ice’ Tuliau due to a few injuries, but they excelled, they were decisive and accurate, connecting the forwards and backs nicely.

“We did get a little lazy with the defensive effort towards the end, ending up with a yellow card but the boys held on and I don’t have too much to complain about.”

Pirate put on a dominant performance against the green machine, putting Napier Old Boys’ Marist (NOBM) to the sword in their 48-28 win. Despite a strong start for the home side on their club day, Pirate quickly turned the tide, with large periods of territory and possession throughout the game.

Pirate coach Sheridan Rangihuna highlighted the importance of playing 80 minutes.

“It was nice to play at a packed out crowd at NOBM as it was their club day and great to see the boys put on an 80-minute performance,” Rangihuna said.

“NOBM came out hot, but we managed to take ascendancy early, scoring a number of good tries through our attack.

“Our midfield of Al Momoisea and Anaru Paenga-Morgan were strong throughout, and the services of Pouri Rakete-Stones was felt in the pack, with our front row holding it down throughout.”

In the final Maddison Trophy clash, Hastings edged Havelock North 20-12 in a tight encounter, with goalkicking proving the difference in a game where the sides scored two tries each.

Hastings head coach Jason Long acknowledged the physical battle, but was pleased with the way his boys were able to close out the game.

“It was a physical and tight game that went down to the wire. We defended for long periods but managed to get turnovers inside our 22 to relieve the pressure,” Long said.

“We went into halftime with [a] 10-0 lead but Havelock scored a minute into the second half to close the gap. The game went down to the wire, we kicked a penalty on fulltime to finish up 20-12.

“Jeriah Mua was player of the day due to his work at the breakdown and physicality in contact. Blake Tresidder, Jordy Thompson Dunn and Liam Ward were all on prominent.”

The Hepa Paewai Cup also provided some great matchups, with Central Hawke’s Bay just getting up over MAC 27-22, Aotea putting on a strong performance against Tamatea 50-24 and Bridge Pā upsetting Clive 23-19 where goalkicking also proved the difference.

Results

Maddison Trophy Round 3

Taradale 40 (Kienan Higgins 2, C.J. Meanie, Josh Eden-Wahitiri, Mikaele Tapili, Lolani Faleiva tries; Iziah Tuliau 5 cons) Napier Technical 12 (Elijah Martin, Tim Farrell tries; Tamati Samuels con)

Napier Pirate 48 (Jarryd Broughton 2, Eneri McGrath 2, Andrew Tauatevalu, Luke Russell, Jericho Wharehinga tries; Sheridan Rangihuna 5 cons, 1 pen) Napier Old Boys Marist 28 (Dylan Homan 2, Elis Lewis, William Tremain tries; Elis Lewis 4 cons)

Hastings 20 (Blake Tresidder, Jeriah Mua tries; Koby Deacon 2 cons, 2 pens) Havelock North 12 (Cooper Flanders, Tom Woelders tries, Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku 1 con)

Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy Round 3

Central Hawkes Bay 27 (Semi Vodosese 2, Zack Simpson, Kerl Lepelaars, Etene Gucake tries; Tate Harte 1 con) MAC 22 (Faleminga Selesele, Kade Barham, Penisini Taufa tries; William Malatai 2 cons, 1 pen)

Aotea 50 (Samuel Jones 2, Morgan Nicholson 2, Jacob Stephenson, Trent Conway, Rangi Chase, Tui Paikea tries; Trent Conway 4 cons, Jahnique Whaitiri 1 con) Tamatea 24 (4 Tries, 2 cons)

Bridge Pā 23 (Hemi Waerea, Jackson Waerea, Whetu Ferris tries; James Bailey 1 con 1 pen, Taniera Miratana 1 pen) Clive 19 (Jack Thompson, Alfred Tuliapupu, Reno Jardine tries; Petera Kahui 2 cons)

This report is provided courtesy of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union.