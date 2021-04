Marist's Michael Buckley goes over for a try despite Clive's Anzelo Tuitavuki hitching a ride to the in-goal. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Old Boys Marist kicked off the season with a hard-fought 38-27 victory over Clive at Farndon Park on Friday afternoon.

Marist's Michael Buckley was one of the standouts - here he goes over for a try despite Clive's Anzelo Tuitavuki hitching a ride to the in-goal.

In the other game Hastings Rugby and Sports beat Napier Pirate 43-36.