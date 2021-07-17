Hawke's Bay club rugby: MAC beat Waipukurau Country United in Senior 2 final

A_2711207820HBTPTmags.JPG McLean Park on a good night for the footy. Photo / File

Hastings club MAC has become the latest winner on the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union's weekend of finals at McLean Park, Napier.

MAC beat Central Hawke's Bay club Waipukurau Country United 42-32 in the Senior 2 final which finished early this afternoon. The Colts final between Waipukurau club Central and Napier club Taradale was starting about 1pm, and the Premier final for revered silver-ball prize the Maddison Trophy was scheduled to start at 3pm.

The finals weekend opened on Friday night, with the Senior 3 match in which riversiders Clive beat Taradale 29-18, followed by the Senior 1 face-off in which Havelock North beat Dannevirke side Aotea 44-12.