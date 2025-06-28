Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Four to battle for Maddison glory

The weather's stunning backdrop to Hastings' 54-41 victory against Napier Tech at Elwood Park on Saturday. Photo / Emma Rodger
By Shane Hurndell
Hastings Rugby and Sports openside flanker Fale Matamata will struggle to forget his 100th premier outing in future.
It was celebrated with Saturday’s 54-41 victory against Napier Technical at Elwood Park. This victory secured Hastings a berth in this weekend’s Maddison Trophy premier club competition’s semifinals -an away match against Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports.
“It’s a good feeling to get the job done. I’m stoked ... now I got to focus on my speech,” Matamata said as he entered a jubilant changing room.
His premier career began with the MAC club in 2016 and he joined the Hastings club in 2017.
The Texans deserve praise for their never-say-die approach despite trailing 35-14 at one stage. Props Nik Patumaka and Tim Farrell, lock Elijah Martin and flanker Kianu Kereru-Symes had massive work rates in the visiting pack and second five-eighth Ted Walters and winger Elia Bari were busy backs.
Napier Old Boys’ Marist assistant coach Matt Wyatt also had a weekend to remember. Three days after he and wife Annaliese welcomed their fourth son Henry into the world, NOBM cemented their semifinal berth with a 44-35 victory over Havelock North at Park Island.
“Henry’s the last one. We’ve done our bit for the club’s future,” Wyatt said.
“We took a photo of all four of them in Hurricanes colours and sent it to the Hurricanes media team,” said the staunch Canes fan.
Wyatt was rapt with his team’s scrum and hooker Reilly Hannan and prop Lee Moleli were inspirational in the engine room. Fullback Elis Lewis again impressed with his elusive runs and tactical kicking.
Defending champions Taradale maintained their unbeaten run in the Maddison comp and retrained the Challenge Shield for a third consecutive season with a 60-42 victory against Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports at Tareha Reserve.
“Our start was OK but then we went a little soft. I suppose it was a mindset thing with both teams already guaranteed semifinal spots,” Taradale manager Tim Combs said.
Centre Kienan Higgins, who scored three tries, was classy for the hosts. Busy No 8 Mikaele Tapili was again powerful on attack and relentless on defence.
Experienced lock Andrew Gardner was a calming influence off the subs bench.
Pirate player-coach and first five-eighth Sheridan Rangihuna said his troops were stoked to score a home semifinal.
“We did well in patches but were let down by a poor start,” Rangihuna said.
He pointed out his second five-eighth Luke Russell impressed with his carries and defensive job on Taradale captain Billy Ropiha. Captain and lock Hugh Taylor and winger Andrew Tauatevalu were others to shine for the visitors.
Taradale 60 (Kienan Higgins (3), Hunter Morrison (2), Andrew Gardner (2), Flynn Allen (2), Bethel Malasia tries; Trinity Spooner-Neera 4, Izaiah Tuliau cons), Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 42 (Jarryd Broughton (2), Luke Russell, Drew Berg-McLean, Andrew Tauatevalu, Anaru Paenga-Morgan tries; Sheridan Rangihuna 6 cons). HT: 24-14.
Napier Old Boys Marist 44 (Will Tremain (2), Conor Cashman (2), Michael Buckley, Reilly Hannan, plus one TBC tries; Elis Lewis 3 cons, pen), Havelock North 35 (Josh Leach, Cooper Flanders, Jesse Paewai, Valentino Taito, Tom Brock tries; Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku 5 cons). HT: