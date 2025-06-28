Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Four to battle for Maddison glory

“I’ve got a couple more seasons of premier play left. I’m still only 28 ... although my body feels like a 40-year-old at the moment.

Former All Black, Highlander and Magpie halfback Folau Fakatava (centre) made a big impact in Hastings' win over Tech. Photo / Emma Rodger

“If we stick to our strengths and stay disciplined I’m confident we can beat Pirates,” Matamata added.

His team was on the wrong end of a 14-8 penalty count against the Texans. Once again former All Black halfback Folau Fakatva and prop Immanuel Naciva were prominent for Hastings.

The Texans deserve praise for their never-say-die approach despite trailing 35-14 at one stage. Props Nik Patumaka and Tim Farrell, lock Elijah Martin and flanker Kianu Kereru-Symes had massive work rates in the visiting pack and second five-eighth Ted Walters and winger Elia Bari were busy backs.

Napier Old Boys’ Marist assistant coach Matt Wyatt also had a weekend to remember. Three days after he and wife Annaliese welcomed their fourth son Henry into the world, NOBM cemented their semifinal berth with a 44-35 victory over Havelock North at Park Island.

“Henry’s the last one. We’ve done our bit for the club’s future,” Wyatt said.

“We took a photo of all four of them in Hurricanes colours and sent it to the Hurricanes media team,” said the staunch Canes fan.

Wyatt was rapt with his team’s scrum and hooker Reilly Hannan and prop Lee Moleli were inspirational in the engine room. Fullback Elis Lewis again impressed with his elusive runs and tactical kicking.

Defending champions Taradale maintained their unbeaten run in the Maddison comp and retrained the Challenge Shield for a third consecutive season with a 60-42 victory against Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports at Tareha Reserve.

“Our start was OK but then we went a little soft. I suppose it was a mindset thing with both teams already guaranteed semifinal spots,” Taradale manager Tim Combs said.

Centre Kienan Higgins, who scored three tries, was classy for the hosts. Busy No 8 Mikaele Tapili was again powerful on attack and relentless on defence.

Experienced lock Andrew Gardner was a calming influence off the subs bench.

Pirate player-coach and first five-eighth Sheridan Rangihuna said his troops were stoked to score a home semifinal.

“We did well in patches but were let down by a poor start,” Rangihuna said.

He pointed out his second five-eighth Luke Russell impressed with his carries and defensive job on Taradale captain Billy Ropiha. Captain and lock Hugh Taylor and winger Andrew Tauatevalu were others to shine for the visitors.

Scorers:

Hastings Rugby and Sports 54 (Folau Fakatava (2), Saifiti Saifiti (2), Sakopo Ofa (2), Sione Folau, Jordan Thompson-Dunn tries; Koby Deacon 7 cons), Napier Technical 41 (Elia Bari (2), Donovan Mataira (2), Ted Walters, Leighton Shaw, Manaaki Aranui tries; Shaw 2, Bogi Kikau cons ). HT: 35-19.

Taradale 60 (Kienan Higgins (3), Hunter Morrison (2), Andrew Gardner (2), Flynn Allen (2), Bethel Malasia tries; Trinity Spooner-Neera 4, Izaiah Tuliau cons), Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 42 (Jarryd Broughton (2), Luke Russell, Drew Berg-McLean, Andrew Tauatevalu, Anaru Paenga-Morgan tries; Sheridan Rangihuna 6 cons). HT: 24-14.

Napier Old Boys Marist 44 (Will Tremain (2), Conor Cashman (2), Michael Buckley, Reilly Hannan, plus one TBC tries; Elis Lewis 3 cons, pen), Havelock North 35 (Josh Leach, Cooper Flanders, Jesse Paewai, Valentino Taito, Tom Brock tries; Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku 5 cons). HT:

29-28.

Final standings: Taradale 25, Pirate 16, Hastings 16, NOBM 15, Tech 9, Havelock North 7.

This weekend’s semifinals (home team named first): Taradale v NOBM, Pirate v Hastings.

- This article is provided courtesy Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union