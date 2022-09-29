Even the senior thirds got their day in the sun at McLean Park, even if it was at night. McLean Park, Napier, in 2021 after the longer-toothed players of the Clive club won their final. Photo / File

The 2023 Hawke's Bay club rugby finals are likely to get the yellow card from McLean Park in Napier while the stadium closes for six week for Fifa Women's World Cup football training.

Although not a match venue for the 32-nations, June 22-August 2 cup, the park is earmarked for use as a Team Base Camp, in a new move for Fifa tournaments.

With the draw not being done until October 22, none of the teams know yet whether they will be based in New Zealand or Australia.

It will only be then that officials from the participating countries will start checking out the shortlisted camp venues and deciding which they would prefer.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said that at least one team is likely to call Napier home during the tournament.

There will be 16 teams playing in New Zealand, and 16 parks have been shortlisted for training camp bases.

In the event of confirmation as a training base, McLean Park will be closed for any other use during the tournament, during a time which would have included the weekend of rugby's club finals.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union club rugby manager Sean Davies said that as a result of the close-out the 2023 club finals will be played at the home grounds of the top-seeded sides, but McLean Park would revert to being the venue the following year.

"It is what it is," he said.