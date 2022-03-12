Doug Bracewell strikes one through the off-side against ND. Photo / Paul Taylor

Central Hawke's Bay won their second straight premier club cricket overall championship with a dominant victory over Taradale, securing the 50-over title.

The match at Taradale Park on Saturday quickly turned into a coronation for Central as they bowled the hosts out for 87 in the 23rd over of the first innings.

Angus Schaw led from the front, picking up four wickets in his eight overs bowled.

Central chased down the measly total in the 19th over for the loss of just one wicket as opener Kyle Gardiner scored an unbeaten 44 runs off 41 balls.

The win makes Central the top seeds for next weekend's MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup semifinals.

Defending Memorial Cup champions Napier Tech had already secured a home semifinal before their match on Saturday against Napier Old Boy's Marist at Nelson Park.

Matthew Sinclair's 63 runs was the best effort of the opening innings for Marist, who finished with a score of 205 all out on the final ball.

Spin bowler Jayden Lennox was outstanding for Napier Tech, achieving figures of 3/22 with three maidens in his 10 overs after captaining a Central Districts A side full of Hawke's Bay players to victory over Northern Districts A the previous weekend.

His Central Stags teammate Christian Leopard was at the crease from the start to the finish of Napier Tech's run chase.

Leopard's unbeaten 91 off 121 balls saw Tech home with three wickets and three balls to spare.

In Saturday's other match, Havelock North beat Cornwall by 71 runs at Anderson Park.

Will Clark top scored with 53 runs off 73 balls as the hosts were bowled out for 156 in the 44th over.

Jono Hall was terrific for Cornwall, picking up four wickets for 19 runs in his 10 overs.

The Hastings club struggled with the bat though, going all out for 85 runs total in the 32nd over.

Meanwhile, the Central Districts Stags are hosting Northern Districts over four days at McLean Park in Napier in round six of the Plunket Shield.

Hawke's Bay bowlers Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner and Joey Field picked up seven wickets between them on Friday as Central bowled ND out for 172 in the first innings.

The Stags made 249 in response, and as of Sunday morning ND's second innings score of 91/5 had them in front by 14 runs.

The McLean Park pitch will see more action this week with the Netherlands playing a New Zealand XI in 50-over matches on March 17 and 19 and a Twenty20 on March 21.

Jayden Lennox has been called up to the New Zealand XI for the behind-closed-doors series which is a warm-up ahead of the Twenty20 international between the Black Caps and the Netherlands at McLean Park on March 25.