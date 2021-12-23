Hawke's Bay Civil Defence: Be ready for 'anything' this summer

Develop a household emergency plan to prepare for summer says HBCDEM group controller Ian Macdonald. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) is urging people to not lose sight of any emergency, even as Covid-19 takes centre stage.

Group controller Ian Macdonald said it was important to be prepared for anything this summer.

"Now's a great time to sit down and develop a household emergency plan. Learn about the hazards in your area, figure out where you'll meet if you can't get home, and check what supplies you will need.



"If you're planning a summer road-trip, make sure to keep up to date with weather and roading information. Remember to include an emergency grab bag in your vehicle – and pack face coverings in your grab bag too."



Anyone living in the region's coastal communities or heading to the beach this summer is also being asked to be "tsunami ready".

For a local source tsunami, which is generated close to the New Zealand coast and could arrive in minutes, there won't be time for an official warning.

It was important to recognise the natural warning signs and act quickly – Long or Strong, Get Gone, he said.

"If you are at a property in any of our tsunami evacuation zones and feel an earthquake that is long or strong, you need to evacuate immediately. So, please make sure you know your evacuation zone, just in case you and your whānau need to evacuate in a hurry."



He said with new research indicating the region has a 1 in 4 chance of a major Hikurangi Subduction Zone earthquake in the next 50 years, being 'tsunami-ready' was "more important than ever".

In fact, there have four earthquakes six earthquakes in the region this week, with one being light and the rest being weak.

Of the six four were weak earthquakes in Porangahau, Central Hawke's Bay, one in Hastings, and a light earthquake in Wairoa.

The Hastings earthquake occurred on Christmas Eve at a depth of 25km at 1.46am. It occurred 5km northeast of Hastings, and the magnitude was 2.6.

The light quake of magnitude 4.1 light quake in Wairoa occurred on December 20, at a depth of 34km, 15km north of Wairoa.

Macdonald said when working on a household emergency plan, remember to get ready for what you need to do if you get Covid-19, he said.

"There is never a better time than now to prepare and to update your plan to keep your whānau safe."

For information about the hazards that can affect you; tsunami evacuation zones and how to get Covid-ready, visit the HBCDEM website.