Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay: Civil contractor Zac Scott selling beloved Te Rangi Station

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Government's plan to address the supermarket duopoly and the NZ Red Cross calls for donations as the death toll from the Myanmar earthquake continues to rise. Video / Getty Images

Civil contractor Zac Scott has a side gig - he buys, develops and sells farms.

The Hawke’s Bay 43-year-old has bought and sold three farms, with his fourth farm - Te Rangi Station in Tūtira - now listed for sale, with tenders to close on April 16.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today