Hawke's Bay Christmas Cheer appeal passes $5000

The Christmas Cheer

It's been a record-breaking time for the Hawke's Bay Christmas Cheer Appeal – at both ends of the need and the generosity.

A record 529 parcels were packed to help those in the Napier area last week, while the city's annual street appeal earlier in the month drew a record $1535.20 in donations, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Napier's November 9 flood, and the growth in the number of other Christmas charity appeals.

The Hawke's Bay Christmas Cheer appeal, which dates back to appeals run by Hawke's Bay Today predecessors the Napier Daily Telegraph and the Hawke's Bay Herald-Tribune in Hastings, will close this week.

Cash donations can still be made at the offices of Hawke's Bay Today in Napier and Hastings, Napier City Council's service centre in Hastings St, Napier, and online at

https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/grants/christmas-cheer/

Public donations have passed $5000, including:

Napier Tech Junior Band $40.00

Anonymous $72.10

Calder and Fitzmaurice $100.00

L Faulknor $100.00

J Twizzle $60.00

C Carpenter $20.00

Shed 2 $150.00

Ian Dick Concrete $100.00

Bay Tyres $100.00

Anonymous $220.00

Lions Club of Napier $500.00

G and W Taylor $100.00

Diack Bros $100.00

D Elston Smielston-Smith $100.00

S T Cawson $5.00

Rotary Club of Napier $500.00

Spirit of Napier Lions $500.00

M Boag and P Findlay $250.00

P and G Eyles $50.00

Napier Grey Power $200.00

Napier RSA $500.00

Rotary Club of Taradale $1000.00

Anonymous $60.00

B and T McGreevy $200.00

Gillespie $85.00