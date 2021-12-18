Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawke's Bay cherry growers hit hard by freak rainfall in lead-up to Christmas

Cherry picker Vahri Libeau (front) at Plum Cottage Cherries alongside fellow pickers (from left) Sabine van Derwerff, owner Vera Treacher, Abby Clark and Bethany Clark. Photo / Paul Taylor

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

High-quality Christmas cherries will be harder to come by this year following a freak weather event.

Heavy rainfall across Hawke's Bay this week damaged a range of berry crops with cherries among the worst hit.

