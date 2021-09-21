Hawke's Bay Cancer Society's pop-up shop selling hope by the bunch

Pip Taylor, fundraising and events coordinator for Cancer Society NZ, wears Dick Frizzell Daffodil Day t-shirt, outside the pop-up shop in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Pip Taylor, fundraising and events coordinator for Cancer Society NZ, wears Dick Frizzell Daffodil Day t-shirt, outside the pop-up shop in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Cancer Society's posies of hope are now available at $5 a bunch in a Hastings pop-up shop.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, this year's Daffodil Day collections were cancelled for the second year in a row, forcing flowers off the street and into stores.

"Our daffodils are a way of raising awareness, as well as a symbol of hope and a form of remembrance for people who have passed away," said Pip Taylor, fundraising and events co-ordinator for Cancer Society NZ.

The Cancer Society's pop-up shop is operating out of the old Suzelle Lingerie store on Heretaunga Street West.

Saturday is the last day for the store, which boasts op-shop treasures galore alongside Daffodil Day posies and merchandise.

"Our great team of volunteers are in-store now, bunching up the daffodils and making them beautiful," Taylor said.

"The pop-up shop gives us a chance to sell more of our stock. We've got about 300 flower bunches to sell by Saturday, as well as lots of other goodies in store. We've got masses of clothes, shoes and books here," she said.

The Cancer Society has been overwhelmed by the community's support and generosity despite the lockdown complications, with about 700 daffodil bunches already pre-ordered by local businesses.

"It's been slower this year in terms of funds raised but there are still more and more people coming in. We've also got plenty of cool merch, including Dick Frizzell hoodies and T-shirts in-store," Taylor said.

"It's also great because this way we can include sustainability in our initiative, by decluttering people's cupboards and selling second-hand items," she said.