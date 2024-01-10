Video from 2017: Hastings firefighter Colin Beswick speaks after the Waimarama fires in dry conditions during 2017.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) encouraging people in Hawke’s Bay to take extra care when burning rubbish or slash piles after a spike in vegetation fires.

Firefighters attended 23 vegetation fires across the district during December, up from nine in November.

The primary cause was people burning, with nine caused by out-of-control rubbish fires and three started by slash-pile burns.

Fenz raised the fire danger to ‘high’ for Hawke’s Bay up to Wairoa during December.

Fenz Hawke’s Bay Community risk manager Nigel Hall said while the triggers have not been met for entering a restricted fire season, where a permit is needed for any open-air fire, there is cause for concern this week with hot, windy conditions forecast.

“From Thursday to Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid-20s, and it will be windy for coastal areas.”

Fenz was particularly concerned about the areas of Wanstead, Takapau, Cape Turnagain, Akitio and Waione.

“In these conditions grass and scrub are easily ignited, and fires will spread rapidly and be difficult to control.”

People should consider not lighting burn piles, rubbish pits or other land clearance fires this week, Hall said.

“If you must light a fire, do not light more than one fire at a time. Wait for it to burn out and then dampen down the burn area. Make sure the fire is fully extinguished.

“Monitor old burn sites regularly for reignition, especially in coastal areas.

“Consider not cutting paddocks for hay or topping in hot dry and windy conditions and make sure machinery is clear of a build-up of ignitable materials.”

Firefighters responded to a 20 sq m paddock fire in Takapau, Central Hawke’s Bay this week.

A Fenz spokeswoman said it took firefighters from Takapau, Tamatea and Waipukurau five minutes after their arrival about 4.20pm on Tuesday to get the fire under control, and it was extinguished in about 30 minutes.



