A flashback to Hawke's Bay's 2019-2020 season winning of the Chapple Cup at Nelson Park, Napier. Photo / NZME

The Pay Excellence Hawke's Bay senior men's cricket team's focus shifts from defending one piece of silverware to trying to win back another when the Chapple Cup limited-overs tournament is held over three busy days in Palmerston North.

A Twenty20 round-robin format will be used for the Central Districts minor associations championship, with two rounds this Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday, when the Bay will play Nelson, who hold the trophy after beating Hawke's Bay in a final last year, also in Palmerston North.

The Bay plays Whanganui at Manawaroa Park on Friday morning, in the afternoon plays Manawatū at Fitzherbert Park and will return there for Saturday morning's game against Taranaki. That will be followed by a match against Horowhenua-Kāpiti back at Manawaroa Park.

Hawke's Bay have won the Chapple Cup three times in the last five seasons.

Hawke's Bay coach Christie Van Dyk has resisted the opportunity to rest players between three-day matches in the Hawke Cup defences, retaining 10 players from last weekend's rained-out match against Bay of Plenty.

One who will be missing is Marist's Bronson Meehan who will on Friday night be playing in a historic Hawke's Bay Twenty20 final at Forest Gate Domain, Ongaonga.

But, at the same time, at least three Central Hawke's Bay players will be missing that final, on representative duty in Palmerston North.

Hawke's Bay Cricket chairman James Rainger said it's the first time the association has agreed to "farm-out" the final to a home team, the honour granted to Central Hawke's Bay as top qualifier.

The Hawke's Bay squad for the Chapple Cup games is: Jono Whitley, William Clark, Christian Leopard, Dominic Thompson, Angus Schaw (captain), Kurtis Weeks (wicketkeeper), Todd Watson, Toby Findlay, Liam Dudding, Lovepreet Padda, Kyle Gardener, Ben Stoyanoff, Liam Hall (Friday Only).