Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay ATV roll: One taken to hospital by helicopter

Quick Read
Emergency services responded to the incident in Tuai, Wairoa shortly before midnight. Photo / File

Emergency services responded to the incident in Tuai, Wairoa shortly before midnight. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today

One person was taken to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries after what firefighters described as an all terrain vehicle rolled in Tuai, in northern Hawke's Bay.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received a call from ambulance to assist with an all terrain vehicle which had rolled.

A police spokesperson described the incident as a vehicle collision which happened on Tuai Main Rd.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified at 11.59pm on Monday and sent an ambulance and helicopter.

One person in a serious condition was transported by helicopter to Gisborne Hospital.