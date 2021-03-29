Hawke's Bay ATV roll: One taken to hospital by helicopter

Emergency services responded to the incident in Tuai, Wairoa shortly before midnight. Photo / File

One person was taken to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries after what firefighters described as an all terrain vehicle rolled in Tuai, in northern Hawke's Bay.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received a call from ambulance to assist with an all terrain vehicle which had rolled.

A police spokesperson described the incident as a vehicle collision which happened on Tuai Main Rd.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified at 11.59pm on Monday and sent an ambulance and helicopter.

One person in a serious condition was transported by helicopter to Gisborne Hospital.