Hawke's Bay athletes scale great heights in Triple Peaks adventure races

MCL Construction Triple Peaks spokesman Steve Nicholls summed it up nicely at the online prizegiving for the iconic off-road endurance event, held in Havelock North on Saturday.
"What an awesome day, so many smiles on faces, so much agony on faces as they came across the finish line, there was staggering, there was wobbling, but it was an epic day,'' Nicholls said.
"We are so proud on behalf of MCL Construction to bring you such an incredible event, and to have so many people taking part."
RESULTS
Debbie Larbi was first in the Mt Erin event, in 1:48:39.7 followed by
Shawn Watts (1:50:19.9) and Sarah Lee (2:01:02.7).
Paul McIntyre was first home in the One Peak Explorer event, completing the race in 58:24.9 on an e-bike.
Daniel Woodhouse was the first mountain biker home in 1:39:34.0 with Lochlan Bainbridge only 10 seconds behind him.
Jack Stone was the first runner home in 1:48:00.7, with Belinda Ross the first female runner 2:19:09.6.
In the Three Peaks main event, e-biker Stewart Taylor was first in 2:43:32 followed by
Zane Alexander.
Luke Mudgway was the first mountain biker home in 2:49:19.4 and Mcl4 - Bayron Espino, Anjoe Maglasang and Porferio Jr Ortiz - the first corporate MTB team home.
Vintage Team Versatile (Steve Short, Steve Mcnamara and Ken Parsons) was the first (non corporate) MTB team home.
The first runners home were also a team - Sweaty Nuts & Tight Butts which consisted of
Amber Morrison, Piret Klade and Duncan Morrison.
No Scrubs - Sara Woodham, Alistair Denton and Paul Sandkuijl - were the first corporate running team to make it back.
Daniel Jones was the first Three Peaks runner home in 4:00:09.3, with Carla Lunt
the first woman home in 5:30:48.o.
Lindisfarne 1 (Harry Brenton-Rule, George Esson and Matt Buckeridge) won the school run/walk relay and Damian Steele took out the Solo Duathlon title in 5:17:22.5.
In the Two Peak Tiki Tour event, the overall winner was Steve Thompson on an e-bike. Steve Nicoll was the first MTB rider home, Maree Davis the first MTB female rider.
Jade Valler was the first female runner home, and was overall winner as well, in 3:43:36.1
The first male runner was Manaia Canterbury in 4:33:47.5
Full results are at https://www.webscorer.com/race?pid=1&raceid=269255