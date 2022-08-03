Hawke's Bay at the Commonwealth Games

Junior Tasi at the North Island weightlifting championships in Hastings in June. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay weightlifter Junior Tasi was due to make his first appearance at the Commonwealth Games soon after the start of Day 6 on Wednesday night New Zealand time.

One of just two Hawke's Bay athletes contesting individual titles during the Games, the Hastings-based Samoan athlete's 109kg event was due to start at 8.30pm.

In the athletics, middle-distance runner George (Geordie) Beamish, of Havelock North, lines up in the men's 5000 metres scheduled for 7.10am on Sunday, New Zealand Time, hoping to improve on the disappointing 13min 36.86sec he ran in failing to qualify out of the heats at the World athletics championships in Eugene Oregon on July 21.

He had run a personal best of 13min 19.9sec in France just five weeks earlier.