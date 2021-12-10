Hawke's Bay arts: Magical opera will lift your spirits

Sarah Warmsley and Anna Pierard are the hardworking and talented duo behind Festival Opera's 2022 headline performance The Magic Flute. Photo / Warren Buckland

Prepare to be awestruck, prepare for the unexpected and prepare for a magical night of entertainment at the opera.

Anna Pierard and Sarah Warmsley are the hardworking and talented duo behind Festival Opera's 2022 headline performance The Magic Flute.

Once again they have secured world-class opera performers to star in Mozart's final opera.

"It's time to get out of the house and away from the one o'clock updates and enjoy some magic," Anna said.

"The Magic Flute is just delightful and uplifting. Its playfulness and drama is amazing. It's so important for our community to come together and enjoy this show. I think even the hardest person will be affected by the beauty of the music and the naked voice — no mikes here."

Sarah says that in these times when access to the world is closed off and we don't have a lot to celebrate, the opportunity to see a show of this calibre is not to be missed.

"Don't feel you need to be prepared. It's like opening a book and starting at page one. Opera is not high-brow, it has something for everyone," Sarah said.

"We are excited to be bringing this opera to the community— we know audiences will love it."

Anna said, "There is so much talent right under our noses.

"This campaign is a prime example. We have the award-winning photographer Richard Wood onboard using his innovative technology and Erin Lally is our amazing costume designer."

Then, of course, there are all the amazing people on and off stage.

There are 12 young artists in total taking part in the Magic Flute.

"More than we've ever had before'" Anna said. "Nine of them are Project Prima Volta [PPV] graduates who are pursuing operatic careers.

"They are taking minor roles and covering the lead roles, so a great chance to perform in a fully staged opera - there aren't many opportunities these days due to Covid but this a silver lining for developing young opera singers."

Festival Opera is in partnership with NZ Opera to support their Young Artist initiative - called the Dame Malvina Major Foundation Studio Artist programme - and two of the three young artists are PPV graduates, Katherine Winitana and Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono.

"We will welcome all three to take part and gain valuable 'on the job' experience during a fully staged production - the other young artists is Hannah Ashford-Beck."

In total there are 85 on- and off-stage people involved with the production including performers, the creative team, production team and Festival Opera management, plus a full orchestra during performances and around 10 volunteers who help with costume, hair and makeup.

Sarah said Tamino (the Prince-like character) is Oliver Sewell, who trained in New York and has worked with PPV graduates to help them understand and learn from his journey of developing his voice, which is stunning and powerful.

"He stressed the importance of connecting with the emotional voice and allowing that to colour the sound and connect to the audience.

"Opera is much more than being able to sing. You need strong vocal technique which involves lots of practice. You have to put in a lot of work. It's a bit like high-performance sport," Sarah said.

They say Festival Opera is a great opportunity for the community to see the talent coming out of PPV.

"It shows the real power of the arts to create resilient and talented people. Young people need something amazing to be part of and our supporters get to see the unfolding of these unassuming young people. It's a powerful tool for our community."

The stars include Emma Pearson, singing Pamina (the Princess-like character). The Australian soprano sang recently with NZ Opera in Mozart's Marriage of Figaro and Handel's Semele.

"She has a beautiful, exciting voice that audiences in Hawke's Bay will love."

Polly Ott is a resident in Germany and will be in NZ and singing the famed Queen of the Night role, which has an iconic, highly dramatic piece that many people will recognise.

James Ioelu is another Kiwi singer of exceptional talent.

The adult chorus is made up of singers from the community and students of the PPV programme, and the children's chorus from the Project Prima Volta Junior programme - they'll be playing gnomes!