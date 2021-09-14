Hawke's Bay Arts Festival brings families together

Nuit Blanche will kick off the 2021 Hawke's Bay Arts Festival on October 16, returning to Napier with a fantastic line-up of visual and performing arts.

The Hawke's Bay Arts Festival is such a great way for families to enjoy a shared experience, to laugh, engage and connect through storytelling, creating lifelong memories for adults and children alike.

There is a range of performances suitable for different age groups, so gather your children, grandparents, cousins and siblings and find a show that will bring joy and a smile to your face.

Experience the city in a different way, at night, through the lens of the arts and enjoy it with the whole family.

Galleries, backstreets and alleyways will be open late, featuring contemporary art exhibitions, live performances and installations.

Grab a drink or a bite to eat from the local bars, cafés or restaurants alongside delicious offerings from local food trucks. For a full line-up of events for the evening, visit www.hbaf.co.nz

Dream Garden will be in Civic Square on October 23 and is a first for Hastings. This event will feature a fantastic late afternoon of free and fun entertainment for the whole family.

Expect award-winning street-performers, world class circus, comedy, clowning, acrobatics, music, and culinary delights from our local food trucks. Again, a full line-up of what to expect on the afternoon can be found at www.hbaf.co.nz

For younger families (ages 5-12), Motuhake by Jandel J and the Funky Friends is the perfect mix of imagination and mime.

This story is set in an imaginary world where the main character gets spooked as he journeys through adventures and finds puppets that come to life. Through this he discovers the special talents that only he and the puppets have.

These talents are made even more special when they explore sharing them with others. It is an adventure story about friendship, sharing and unity.

For older children (13+) there are real-life stories such as April's Fool.

Hawke's Bay Youth Theatre presents a powerful work of verbatim theatre, written by Australian playwright David Burton.

Described as charming, intelligent, ambitious and honourable, Kristjan Terauds, a teenager from the Queensland city of Toowoomba, died on April Fools Day 2009 after complications from illegal drug use.

Her story is hardly a standalone tragedy and is a disturbingly common one in our community. Using the words of Kristjan's friends and family interviewed over many months, and inspired by the journal of his father, this is a powerful story of love, loss and sadness, with touching humour.

Or inspire your teens to become part of the Festival in the future through the Furnware Ambassadors Programme.

Tūrangawaewae - A Place to Stand is a performance that invites friends, whanau and the public to join the Furnware Ambassadors in a sharing of their stories, ideas and discoveries, a culmination of their learning over the 10 weeks leading up to the festival.

The performance will be a bold, spontaneous gathering of learning and personal stories across many performance disciplines, woven together in an ensemble piece guided by director Lisa-Jane Easter.

For intergenerational family fun, why not consider either The Artist or Mrs Krishnan's Party?

Mrs Krishnan's Party is quite simply a party, and you are all invited. Step into the back room of Mrs Krishnan's store, where garlands decorate the ceiling and music flows at a party that has the critics raving and audiences leaping to their feet.

Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds and strangers become friends in this joyous celebration of life. Watch the actors juggle cooking, music and guests in an unfolding drama where no two nights are the same.

Comedy and circus sensation Thom Monckton will astound you in The Artist, an incredible feat of physical strength, skilled theatrics and comedic storytelling. To be in the audience of a Thom Monckton performance is spellbinding, as he makes a spectacular experience out of the ordinary.

So whatever your family mix, there is something for all tastes and interests. Head to www.hbaf.co.nz, where all tickets for the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival planned for October 16-31 can be purchased.

NOTE:: All tickets purchased are fully refundable should Covid-19 alert level changes prevent a show to go ahead as scheduled.