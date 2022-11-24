Hawkes Bay artist Stan Mans completes new mural at Pākōwhai School, titled WE'RE MORE THAN JUST APPLES. Photo / Supplied

Pākōwhai School was one of 10 winners in this year’s Keep New Zealand Beautiful Resene Wall Worthy Competition.

The Resene competition gives youth groups, schools and early childhood education centres across New Zealand the opportunity to paint a mural with an environmental theme or message to help beautify an area in their local community.

After winning, Pākōwhai School commissioned renowned Hawke’s Bay artist Stan Mans to capture the story and history of the area.

The mural, titled “We’re more than just apples” reflects the school’s desire to educate their tamariki on the interconnectedness of nature.

Pākōwhai School teacher Kelly Eyles explained the area around the school is full of orchards and farmland, and the rural school needs the environment to be looked after and cared for by each new generation.

The small school with a roll of just 28 students is a vital part of the deep history of the rural community.

A focus of the school, as shown through the mural, is around encouraging bee populations and educating children on the importance bees play in the ecosystem.

“In the near future, Pākōwhai School aims to plant a garden full of the plants that are essential to bees,” Eyles said.

The school already has a vegetable garden that is tended by parents, staff and children.

However, the research for the mural design has encouraged the planting of a garden solely for bees, complete with flowers that specifically attract them and encourage them to help pollinate the area.

The mural is located on a stand-alone wall in the centre of the school on Chesterthorpe Road, Pākōwhai and is freely visible to students and visitors.