Hawke's Bay apple giant Bostock NZ pulls plug on Russian exports

Hawke's Bay apple giant Bostock New Zealand has decided to stop exporting apples to Russia.

The company made the decision this week following criticism around its continued trade with Russia.

Companies across a wide range of industries have stopped trading with the nation following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Bostock NZ owner John Bostock made the announcement on Tuesday.

"Of course, I've been absolutely appalled by Putin's actions, and we've been working through what is a complex situation, which includes thinking about our staff with families who are based on the ground there.

"Following this decision, we'll now put all our efforts into supporting them."

Bostock has 14 staff based in eastern Russia.

Bostock NZ said in a statement that it had been "undertaking a review of its export operations to Russia" which led to the decision.

"As a result of this review, Bostock New Zealand has decided to stop exporting apples to Russia and has stopped packing apples for this market," the statement read.

It was reported last week that some growers and exporters were frustrated that Bostock NZ was continuing to trade with Russia despite others ceasing to do so.

NZ Apples and Pears has advised its members across the country that legitimate pipfruit trade to Russia is not illegal and may continue, and growers can make their own decisions on whether or not to continue trade to that foreign market.

"NZAPI is not in any regulatory position in respect of this matter, we neither authorise nor prohibit market activities by individual members. In this situation we will do our best to provide advisory services to members, each member being free to set their own course within the laws of New Zealand," a statement released to its members read.