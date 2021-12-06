Hawke's Bay Airport welcomes new store, Bellatino's

Bellatino's owner Larni Wedd and store manager Bethany Jeffries at the new store. Photo / Supplied

Fancy some fresh, gourmet food on your next flight?

Hawke's Bay Airport has welcomed its newest store, Bellatino's Aeroporto, which sells everything from fresh bread and fruit to gourmet cheese and baked goods.

Bellatino's has a loyal following at its existing stores in Havelock North and Bay View and sells goods from local suppliers.

Owner Larni Wedd said it was an exciting step to open a third store at the airport.

"The store will be full of all kinds of Hawke's Bay goodness," she said.

"Travellers will find products from St Andrew's Limes, Telegraph Hill, Bay Blueberries and Maud & Harry's.

"We'll also be offering summer fruit, fresh bread and baked goods from Ya Bon, and a great selection of cheese and charcuterie – perfect for those arriving for a weekend getaway or wanting to take a bit of Hawke's Bay home with them.

"We're also hoping to add a range of top Hawke's Bay wines and locally-brewed craft beers very soon."

Hawke's Bay Airport CEO Stuart Ainslie said Bellatino's was a good fit.

"We've worked hard to create a distinctly Hawke's Bay experience for passengers in our new terminal, and having Bellatino's onboard really takes that to the next level."

The new Bellatino's Aeroporto is located directly across from Bay Espresso.