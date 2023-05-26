Hawke’s Bay Airport celebrates Biodiversity Week

Hawke's Bay Airport is hosting Biodiversity Week.

Hawke’s Bay Airport is inviting the region’s nature-curious kids to the terminal as part of its Biodiversity Week celebrations.

“Biodiversity – it’s all around us!” is the theme for this year, referencing Hawke’s Bay’s natural environment and the airport’s proximity to many native and introduced species. The terminal’s public areas will display posters about the “locals” – wildlife that calls Hawke’s Bay home and species that have a unique biodiversity value.

A key activity for the kids will be “spot the locals”, to find, identify and learn about the creatures dotted around the airport terminal.

Hawke’s Bay Airport chief executive Rob Stratford says that recognising, preserving and celebrating nature is important for the region.

“The air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat all rely on biodiversity, but right now biodiversity is in crisis. In Hawke’s Bay our environment and biodiversity have taken a hammering from Cyclone Gabrielle and the millions of tonnes of silt that have come down our rivers and settled on our lands, beaches, and seafloor.

“As a region we have lost much of our pre-human indigenous ecosystems. Habitat and biodiversity loss continues in many areas, and we need to do all we can to address and support biodiversity. We can make a difference through the choices we make as consumers. Sustainable choices support biodiversity.

“Getting people to stop and consider biodiversity and what they can do to help, no matter how small, is more important than ever.”

Hawke’s Bay is home to rare and threatened species such as the kākā, kiwi, kōkako, long-tailed bat, tree wētā and kākā beak; indigenous beech and podocarp forests in the mountains and coastal swamps and estuaries. The region also has several wetlands that have important roles in the environment: purifying water, flood control, carbon sink and stabilising shorelines.

“Our involvement as sponsor helps to accelerate biodiversity outcomes for the region, and we encourage all locals, big and small to think about what they can do to support biodiversity, and to visit the terminal during Biodiversity Week,” Rob says.

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay general manager Debbie Monahan says the group values its partnership with the airport, including support for the gravel beach restoration project, Te Taha – The Gap, at Westshore.

“Te Taha is a great example of how working together and in partnership with local taiwhenua, community groups and councils, we can enhance and restore our indigenous biodiversity.

“We are excited to celebrate Biodiversity Week with Hawke’s Bay Airport again this year.”

To learn more about biodiversity in Hawke’s Bay and how you can get involved in protecting and enhancing our local natural treasures, visit www.biodiversityhb.org

What: Biodiversity Week

Where: Terminal, Hawke’s Bay Airport

When: May 31 to June 7

For who: All locals, but especially primary/intermediate school students

Activities: Spot the locals

Cost: Free, but airport parking charges apply