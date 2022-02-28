Emergency services are at a crash on Lumsden Rd in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Emergency services are at a vehicle crash on Lumsden Rd, Akina, in Hastings.

Police confirmed a van and a ute towing a trailer had collided at the intersection of Wavell St and Lumsden Rd, about 8.55am.

Hawke's Bay Today understands children are involved in the accident, but police said there were no initial reports of injuries.

St John Ambulance staff assessed 10 people for minor injuries but none needed to be taken to hospital.

No further information was immediately available .

