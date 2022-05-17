Hawke's Bay: 361 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 hospitalisations

Hawke's Bay has 361 new cases of Covid-19 today and 17 hospitalisations. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 361 new cases of Covid-19 today and 17 hospitalisations.

Nationally there are 9843 new community cases of Covid-19, with a further 8 Covid-related deaths.

There are 421 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

Today's number deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 to 986.

Of the deaths three people were from the Southern region, two were from Auckland, two were from Northland and one was from Canterbury.

One person was in their 60s, four people were in their 70s, and three were aged over 90.