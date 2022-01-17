Hawke's Bay: 3.5m easterly swells spray coast, surfers out in droves

As the sun comes out surfers are catching the waves and enjoying the two to three metre waves out at Te Awanga. Photo / Warren Buckland

Swells hitting Hawke's Bay from the remnants of Cyclone Cody are expected to begin to ease today.

Surfers and swimmers have not been given the all-clear to return to the water, but an experienced lifesaver says current conditions are largely safe for surfers, who have returned to the water in droves on Tuesday morning.

Surf lifesaving national search and rescue manager Allan Mundy said Napier's Westshore beach and the Pacific beach down to Te Awanga are seeing large swells of roughly 3 metres, which were dangerous for swimmers and beach walkers.

"If you get caught in a wave and swept out, no one will be able to get to you," Mundy said.

As for surfers, they are usually aware of the wave conditions and know their strengths, and Mundy said it was okay for them to be out in two to three metre waves.

Lifeguards have put out "no swimming" and "dangerous wave" signs at the Pacific Beach club on Marine Parade.

On Tuesday morning surf lifesavers put out no swimming and dangerous wave signs along Napier's Pacific beach. Photo / Warren Buckland

On Tuesday morning the easterly swells generated by the cyclone were being measured by MetService at a height of, on average, 2 metres.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said this wasn't necessarily an accurate reflection of the wave height in the region because the measurement was done in a sheltered part of Napier Port.

In exposed areas individual waves could continue to reach over 3 metres on Tuesday - one wave was recorded at 3.5 metres on Monday evening, with Clifton and Haumoana given a battering of sea spray at high tide.

But swell conditions were expected to slowly ease though the day, he said.

Exposed Haumoana was hit by waves from the unusual easterly swells. Photo / Andrew Brunton

Fernandes said for the most part, the region and New Zealand had been spared the full brunt of the storm but that wave height, particularly given it was coming from the east, was "pretty decent".

Fernandes said while the tsunami from the Tongan eruption was measured in Aotearoa, the consistent big swells were directly attributed to winds whipped up by Cyclone Cody.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) is advising boaties and beachgoers to stay out of the water until Wednesday.

HBCDEM group controller Ian Macdonald said it was likely that the region's coastline would experience significant waves and hazardous sea conditions through Tuesday.

Boarders and boaties in the water at Ahuriri on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Forecasters say dangerous rips are likely for the inshore areas of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay on Tuesday.

A ship was on Monday anchoring off the coast of Napier rather than in port, as a precaution.

"Based on forecasts and potential strong swells, we have one ship out at anchor, as a precaution," a Napier Port spokeswoman said.

"We'll be watching this carefully."

As a precaution the Napier port has sent their docked ships out to anchor in the open ocean as uncertain currents and surges could cause damage. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay residents have been on high alert after a tsunami surge struck the east coast on Saturday night, causing widespread damage in a Northland marina and "unusual currents" and "unpredictable surges" in Hawke's Bay.

The surges included one videoed in the Ahuriri Estuary on Sunday afternoon.