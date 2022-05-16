Hawke's Bay: 216 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 hospitalisations

Hawke's Bay has 216 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 hospitalisations on Monday.

Today there are 216 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 hospitalisations in Hawke's Bay.

The Ministry of Health announced 5 deaths with Covid nationally.

Of those deaths, three people were from the Southern region; one was from Auckland and one was from Bay of Plenty.

One person was in their 50s, one person was in their 70s, and three were aged over 90.

Three were women and two were men.

There were 7061 new cases and 415 hospitalisations nationwide, with 11 people in ICU.

Nationally the seven day rolling average for community cases was 7701, higher than 7479 this time last week.

The official death toll from Covid-related illnesses in Hawke's Bay reached 20 on Friday.

The Ministry of Health says the fatal cases reported include all cases who died within 28 days of being reported as having Covid 19.

"In some of these cases the underlying cause of death may have been unrelated to Covid-19," the ministry says.

Just over 25 per cent of the eligible population in the region have caught Covid.