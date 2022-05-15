Hawke's Bay: 20 people have now died of Covid-related illnesses

The Ministry of Health says 'be up to date with vaccinations, wear a mask and stay home and avoid others if you're unwell, isolating or waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test."

15 May, 2022 02:54 AM 2 minutes to read

The death toll from Covid-related illnesses in Hawke's Bay has now reached 20.

As of today , the Hawke's Bay District Health Board had 1614 cases of Covid registered in the Bay.

Some 35,915 people have recovered from the illness in the region, and 20 people have died.

Hawke's Bay's 'elegible vaccination population' is 145,571, of which 95.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

However, only 71 per cent of the population have had booster shots.

Just over 25 per cent of the eligible population have caught Covid.

The Ministry of Health says the fatal cases reported include all cases who died within 28 days of being reported as having Covid 19.

"In some of these cases the underlying cause of death may have been unrelated to Covid-19," the ministry says.

In Hawke's Bay , there are 17,749 young people aged five to 11 who are eligible for the vaccination.

So far, only 2,979 or 16.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Just over 8000, or 45.4 per cent, are partially vaccinated.

Nationally, the seven-day rolling average for community cases was 7608, up from 7510 last Sunday.

"Today's figures are an important reminder to remain vigilant," the ministry said.

"There are three actions everyone can take to help protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

"First – be up to date with vaccinations, including a booster if you've not yet had one.

"Second – wear a mask.

"And third - stay home and avoid others if you're unwell, isolating or waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test."