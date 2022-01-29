Hawke Cup cricket arm-wrestle in Napier

An unsuccessful appeal for LBW as Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw tries to add Manawatu top-scorer Bryan Cleaver to his list of victims. Photo / Warren Buckland.

An unsuccessful appeal for LBW as Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw tries to add Manawatu top-scorer Bryan Cleaver to his list of victims. Photo / Warren Buckland.

A classic Hawke Cup cricket arm-wrestle is emerging on the second day of Hawke's Bay defence of the 112-year-old trophy against traditional rival and neighbour Manawatu in Napier.

Put into bat when Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw won the toss at Nelson Park on Friday, Manawatu batted through well into the fifth session (more than half the scheduled nine in the three-day match) before being all-out for 290 just before 3pm today (Saturday).

Spin-bowler Schaw, who earlier in the season became the record-holder for the most matches for Hawke's Bay in representative cricket, finished the visitors' 156.1-overs, 623-minutes innings by trapping No 10 Manawatu bat Jack Harris leg-before-wicket, to end with the remarkable figures of 5-47 of 43.1 overs, which included 22 maidens.

In his next-most recent match for Hawke's Bay, Schaw had match figures of 11-41 in a Furlong Cup Zone 2 match against Wanganui earlier this month but now faces one of the more important four-and-a-bit sessions of his career trying to keep the Cup in Hawke's Bay in just the second defence after it was claimed from North Otago 11months ago.

In a game being played in fine conditions, the game is likely to go the distance, with Hawke's Bay needing to either overtake the Manawatu first innings score or bat-out the remaining time to force a draw with no first innings result.

Resuming at 184-6 overnight, Manawatu was kept to just 58 runs from 40 overs in the two and a half hours in the morning session today, during which Schaw had figures of 1-9 off 16 overs, claiming the only further wicket to fall, that of rival captain Tim Richards, also lbw.

The hero of Manawatu's elastic innings was No 7 bat Bryan Cleaver, with a 242-minutes innings of 60 runs before being caught by Liam Dunning off the bowling of fellow paceman Ben Stoyanoff.

Opener Mason Hughes had scored 50 on the first day, and the two top scorers were supported with scores in the 30s from second-opener Bevan Small, Curtis Heaphy in the middle order, and No 9 bat Ray Toole stretching the tail before being caught and bowled – by Schaw – for 34.

The next-best of Hawke's Bay's six-man bowling attack was Will Clark with 2-30 off 24 overs, of which 13 were maidens.