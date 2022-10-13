Julie Carne is recovering with a smile after doctors removed an aggressive tumour that could have spread through her whole chest if not caught. Photo / Supplied

Since May of this year, Julie Carne and her young family have been living in fear of a tumour doctors found in Julie's chest.

Now, thanks to the generosity of donors and supporters, the cloud has been lifted and the family can look forward to a positive future.

Thymoma surgery costing $48,000 was the only way to determine whether the mass was cancerous, but although Julie managed to secure a surgery spot for August, she received news three months later that a visa issue technicality meant she wasn't eligible for public funding.

After the visa issues halted surgery, another hospital offered to undertake the surgery and had a place for her in October, but as a single-income family, paying for the surgery out of their own pocket was an impossible task, and time was closing in fast.

Julie and her fiance Tom Blanning, who moved to New Zealand from England, live in Havelock North with their two little girls, Luna, 4, and Bee, 2.

Going back to the UK was not an option. It would put Julie at the bottom of a long waiting list and an early diagnosis was important to a good outcome.

Friends of the family set up a Givealittle page, and in just six weeks, strangers and friends had raised the money Julie needed.

Last weekend she finally had the much-needed surgery.

Tom Blanning, Julie Carne and their two daughters Bee, 2, and Luna, 4. Photo / Supplied

A giant weight has been lifted off Julie's chest. The tumour is gone, and the surgeon has indicated it was an aggressive tumour - possibly the start of a thymoma.

Currently, Julie can only walk a few steps at a time but is out of intensive care and feeling better each day.

While her doctors believe Julie is now cancer-free, they won't know for sure until test results come back in a couple of weeks.

"Moving to New Zealand and having those medicals for our visas has definitely saved my life."

Julie is feeling 'pretty amazing' apart from the recovery she is now in the process of.

"Knowing the tumour has gone is just wonderful, such a huge relief," Julie said.

The young mum's hospital stay is paid up till October 15. However, Julie's blood pressure is very low, and the doctors are unsure how long she will have to stay in hospital.

If she stays longer, it will cost extra, so Julie has said they will keep the Givealittle page up for a bit longer, as any extra money donated would help with recovery.

Raising the $48,000 would have been almost impossible without donations from the community.

Julie said: "The kindness and support we've received really has been overwhelming."

The family wants to thank every person who donated to the Givealittle campaign.

Julie is also thankful to her friend Breanna Cullen, who helped make everything happen.

"Breanna is in communications and PR and without her expertise we would never have made it," Julie said.

The family also thanks St Luke's Church and Richard Lucas of Havelock New World for their generosity and Fiona Fraser for the support behind the scenes.