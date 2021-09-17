Havelock North woman starts flower business Blushfield Blooms

Georgia Barker has just started her own business called Blushfield Blooms. She sold out of flowers in an hour on her first day on the road. Photo / Warren Buckland

There were a few tears shed last Sunday — tears of happiness and relief.

Relief because all Georgia Barker's hard work had paid off and happiness because her new business was a hit.

Blushfield Blooms took to the road on the weekend with Georgia behind the wheel of her pale pink 1969 Land Rover Series II.

She parked on Te Mata Rd and within an hour her beautiful home grown blooms on the back of the Land Rover had sold out.

"I drove home and when I came up the drive my parents came out and asked me what was wrong. They didn't expect me back that soon and I certainly didn't think I would sell out so quickly," Georgia said.

"I admit shedding a few tears."

The 24-year-old Havelock North woman was planning her big OE in April last year when "things turned to custard and all my plans went out the door".

"I ended up moving back in with Mum and Dad to save money."

Georgia has always loved flowers so she started planting spring bulbs.

"I had this idea about selling flowers so I asked Dad how he would feel if I extended the garden. I've done that and taken over most of the lawn as well.

"I'm very lucky to have such supportive parents. I've always wanted to start my own business and I love flowers. I talked about it with my dad and he said 'just give it a go'."

So Georgia did just that. She began by selling her beautiful blooms to friends and neighbours.

In the meantime she found a Land Rover.

"Dad and I drove to Auckland and towed it home on the back of a trailer. It was painted an army green and had a few dings in it.

"We restored it and Dad also built a stall to go on the back for my flowers."

Georgia said flowers and gardens had always been a big part of her life.

"My grandmother and my mum had beautiful gardens and we always spent a lot of time outdoors enjoying them.

"I love flowers because they bring so much joy to people."

Her favourites are hydrangeas because they have big bright blooms, last for ages and they are unique in the way you simply chance the soil and the colour of the flowers changes.

She also likes dahlias, spring bulbs and is really enjoying the ranunculus at the moment.

"I am really focused on sustainability so my flowers are all seasonal. They are grown right here in Hawke's Bay."

She says the secret to long-lasting flowers is to harvest them in the early morning or evening when they are most hydrated, put them in a big vase full of water, position them away from direct sunlight and change the water every few days.

"They should last a week to seven days if you take care of them."

Georgia also works as a makeup artist and front of house at Mia Dolce in Havelock North.

"I love my work at Mia Dolce."

She says a lot of people are struggling to cope with what's going on at the moment.

"Flowers make people smile and I loved being out there on Sunday sharing them with people. Thank you to all the people that have supported me on my journey especially my parents."

She is also happy to deliver bouquets.

■ To find out where Georgia will be selling her blooms from this weekend or to send her a message go to Blushfield Blooms on Facebook or blushfieldblooms on Instagram.