Havelock North Wanderers lose to Miramar Rangers

Havelock celebrate a goal against Miramar Rangers. Photo Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

Havelock North Wanderers lost 3-2 to Miramar Rangers at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute through a counter attack goal by Hamish Watson.

Wanderers responded in style to take the lead with goals to Joshua Tollervey and Che Jesson-Bentley over the next 10 minutes.

Miramar's Owen Barnett levelled the scores in the 29th minute and it remained 2-2 through halftime.

A second goal for Watson in the 51st minute proved to be the match-winner as Havelock North lost their second straight game in the Central League.

The Wanderers have 9 points, even with bottom-of-the-table Wellington United with five rounds remaining.

Napier City Rovers remain in fourth following their 2-2 draw away at Petone on Saturday.