The incident happened along Simla Ave in Havelock North on Easter Monday. Photo / Google Maps

Police are asking the public for help to identify a man with long blonde hair who followed then chased a teenage girl down a Havelock North street.

The incident happened on Easter Monday about 2.45pm along Simla Avenue, close to Hereworth School.

"A teenage girl was walking along Simla Avenue where she was followed by a male in a blue car driving slowly behind her," Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said.

"The car eventually went past her, before parking ahead of her outside the hedged area of Hereworth School, in between the roundabouts of Simla Ave and Guthrie Road."

He said the driver got out of his vehicle and ran at the girl, who quickly crossed the road at the Simla Ave roundabout.

The girl managed to get away from the male, who returned to his car and continued to drive along Te Mata Rd toward the town centre.

The male is described as Caucasian, in his 20s or 30s, with long blonde hair and a beanie, with a dog in the car.

There were several other cars on the road at the time, and police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or saw the vehicle in question.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 220419/3059.