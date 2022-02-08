The blaze on Tuesday night. Photo / Warren Buckland

A fire investigator will return to popular restaurant and vineyard Black Barn near Havelock North this morning to investigate the cause of an overnight blaze that "significantly damaged" a large building.

Firefighters were called about 9.15pm yesterday and battled the fire for more than an hour before containing it inside a 25m by 35m building.

No one was injured.

It is not known whether the fire was in the Black Barn Bistro restaurant, as there are multiple buildings on site.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the blaze was "well involved" when firefighters arrived.

The fire at Black Barn on the outskirts of Havelock North, more than half an hour after the alarm was raised. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nine fire engines from Hastings, Havelock North and Napier contained the fire around 10.35pm. Firefighters were working on the site until 12.30am.

"It is being investigated by a fire investigator who will return today," she said this morning.

She said despite "significant damage" to one building the blaze did not spread. It was too early to say if it was suspicious.

The bistro was closed last night, according to the website.

Fenz called police to provide traffic control. A cordon was in place on Te Mata Rd, at the entrance to Black Barn Rd.